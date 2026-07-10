/England humiliate India to seal historic first-ever T20I series win; Shreyas & Co. lose second series in 14 days

India faced a humiliating nine-wicket loss against England during the fourth T20I at Bristol, marking the first time the Men in Blue have suffered a T20I bilateral series defeat against the Three Lions. The dominant victory allowed the hosts to secure an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with one game remaining. This setback comes shortly after India also fell 0-2 in a T20I series against Ireland just over 10 days prior.
Choosing to bat first, India managed a total of 158/7, largely driven by a resilient 80 from Shreyas Iyer. However, England easily chased down the target, completing the pursuit with nine wickets and 37 balls to spare.
ENG vs IND 4th T20I: Match Timeline and Final Scores
ENG vs IND, 4th T20I (July 9, 2026)
England: 159/1 (13.5 overs)
India: 158/7 (20 overs)
Result: England won by 9 wickets
Harry Brook, Phil Salt Power England to Historic Series Win
In sharp contrast to the batting difficulties experienced by the visitors, the home team easily dismantled the modest target. Dominating the Indian bowling from the outset, England cruised to victory in just 13.5 overs to secure their historic series win over India.
Harry Brook and Phil Salt finalized the chase in commanding fashion. Brook remained unbeaten with a rapid 79 off 35 balls, hitting eight boundaries and four sixes. Salt provided excellent support, remaining not out on 59 from 42 deliveries with nine boundaries and a single six, leaving the Indian bowling attack completely without answers.
World Champions India Suffer Back-to-Back Bilateral Series Defeats
This heavy loss raises concerns for the reigning T20 World Champions. Just four months after winning the T20 World Cup title in Ahmedabad on March 8, India has now fallen into consecutive series losses. For the newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer, who succeeded Suryakumar Yadav after the tournament, the difficult period continues. He has now recorded five defeats across six games as he seeks his initial win as leader. The team will have an opportunity to regain pride in the final dead-rubber T20I scheduled for July 11 in Southampton.
England Punish India's Bowling After Early Jos Buttler Wicket
Altering their lineup due to injuries to Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy, India opened their bowling attack with Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep provided a strong start by removing England captain Jos Buttler in the second over. Surprisingly, the team management decided to take Arshdeep out of the attack immediately following the wicket. They chose to continue with Prince Yadav, who struggled with accuracy.
Phil Salt took full advantage of a no-ball and a wide, hitting consecutive boundaries to help guide England to a strong 62/1 by the conclusion of the powerplay.
Once the fielding restrictions concluded, Harry Brook targeted India's main spinners, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel, scoring 37 runs across the eighth and ninth overs combined. After missing the opening delivery from Sundar, Brook struck a straight boundary, hit a six over the leg-side, and followed up with back-to-back fours. Axar struggled similarly against the pressure, as Brook hit a four and a large six to reach his half-century in a mere 21 balls.
Shreyas Iyer's Fighting 80 Prevents Complete Batting Collapse
Earlier in the day, Shreyas Iyer anchored the Indian innings with an unbeaten 80 from 49 balls to bring the visitors to a total of 158/7. While other batsmen struggled with an aggressive approach on a bouncing surface, the captain held the innings steady. Hitting five sixes and four fours, Iyer operated as a sheet-anchor to prevent a deeper batting collapse.
England Finish Strong Despite Iyer's Late Counterattack
Despite a late push by Iyer, which included scoring 20 runs against Adil Rashid in the 18th over via two sixes and a boundary, England's bowlers controlled the final overs. Sam Curran gave up only four runs in the 19th over, while the English bowlers collectively allowed just eight runs and no boundaries over the final 12 deliveries. Jofra Archer finished with figures of 2/20, picking up two wickets and assisting in the run-out of Axar Patel during the final over.
Archer, Tongue and Rashid Rip Through India's Top Order
England's fast bowlers utilized the extra bounce effectively against the Indian top order. Archer dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for 15 for the second consecutive game, while Josh Tongue finished with 2/36 after removing Ishan Kishan for 4 inside the powerplay. The batting trouble worsened after the initial six overs when Rashid made a caught-and-bowled dismissal against Abhishek Sharma for 16, leaving India at 48/3 within seven overs.
To manage the spin attack, Shivam Dube was elevated to the number 5 spot to join his captain. The pair stabilized the innings with a 53-run partnership to push past the 100-run mark. Iyer looked comfortable, handling Archer's short deliveries to hit a deliberate upper-cut six before hitting Rashid over the boundary ropes. Dube found it harder to establish rhythm, scoring 23 runs from 22 balls before hitting a delivery from Will Jacks directly to long-off.
India's Young Batters Continue to Struggle in Overseas Conditions
The game underscored the technical adjustments needed for India's younger batsmen on overseas surfaces. The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi played an aggressive style that proved less effective outside of flat domestic pitches. After surviving an initial mistimed shot, he caught a short delivery from Archer out to Sam Curran at mid-on, continuing a run of lower scores of 14, 13, and 15 since his debut in Manchester.
Kishan was dismissed shortly after by Tongue's extra bounce, top-edging a pull shot into the wicketkeeper's gloves, while vice-captain Tilak Varma was also dismissed for 11 without providing prolonged support to Iyer.
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