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  • /England humiliate India to seal historic first-ever T20I series win; Shreyas & Co. lose second series in 14 days

England humiliate India to seal historic first-ever T20I series win; Shreyas & Co. lose second series in 14 days

Choosing to bat first, India managed a total of 158/7, largely driven by a resilient 80 from Shreyas Iyer. However, England easily chased down the target, completing the pursuit with nine wickets and 37 balls to spare.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 08:05 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 08:05 AM IST
England humiliate India to seal historic first-ever T20I series win; Shreyas & Co. lose second series in 14 days
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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