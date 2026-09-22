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England Lions appoint former batter Jonathan Trott as head coach for winter tours

Former England batter Jonathan Trott has been appointed as the new head coach of the England Lions for their winter tours. Trott will oversee the Lions during tours of the Caribbean, South Africa and Sri Lanka with a focus on developing players for international cricket.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 07:45 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 07:45 AM IST
England Lions appoint former batter Jonathan Trott as head coach for winter tours
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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England Lions appoint former batter Jonathan Trott as head coach for winter tours
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