After registering a thrilling win in the third Test at Lord's, England have made one change to their squad for the fourth Test match of ongoing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against India, starting on July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The England Men’s selection panel on Tuesday, July 15, added Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson to the squad for the fourth Test match against India. The slow left-armer Dawson replaced Shoaib Bashir, who sustained a broken finger during England’s third Test victory over India at Lord’s and was subsequently ruled out of the series.

The 21-year-old Bashir has fractured his left finger and is subsequently set to undergo a surgery later this week. Bashir's injury took place on Day 3 during the 78th over of India’s first innings, when Ravindra Jadeja struck a powerful shot straight back at Shoaib Bashir, hitting his fingers as he tried to catch it.

He played through injury on the final day, punched in with the final wicket of the game in the form of Mohammed Siraj and sealed the famous win for England.

Notably, the 35-year-old Dawson last played Test cricket for England in July 2017 and will be looking to add to his three caps. He has been a consistent performer for Hampshire over several years and was named PCA Player of the Year in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

"Liam Dawson deserves his call-up. He has been in outstanding form in the County Championship and consistently puts in strong performances for Hampshire," said England Men's National Selector, Luke Wright.

Meanwhile, seam bowlers Sam Cook and Jamie Overton have returned to their respective counties to play in the County Championship.

The Ben Stokes-led England are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 after the home side sealed a thrilling win in the third Test at the Lord's as India fell 22 runs short in their pursuit of 193 despite a gritty unbeaten 61 from Ravindra Jadeja.

England Squad For Fourth Test: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes