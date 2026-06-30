/England name playing XI for 1st T20I against India; rest Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue; check full lineup

England have announced their playing XI for the opening T20I of the five-match series against India, which is set to be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-Le-Street in Durham on Wednesday. Harry Brook leads an experienced white-ball lineup boasting over 650 combined international caps.
With the demanding summer schedule in full swing, England management chose to rest frontline fast-bowling duo Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue. Both pacers are being given a breather following their involvement in England’s recent Test series against New Zealand.
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In the absence of Archer and Tongue, Lancashire speedsters Saqib Mahmood and Luke Wood have been drafted straight into the starting XI.
Interestingly, Mahmood and Wood are the only two changes to the side that featured in England's last T20 international appearance - a heartbreaking 7-run defeat to India in the semi-finals of the 2026 T20 World Cup back in March. Mahmood slots in for Jamie Overton, while Wood directly replaces Archer.
Led by white-ball captain Harry Brook, England's batting unit looks incredibly formidable. Dynamic dynamic duo Phil Salt and Jos Buttler are locked in to open the explosive batting powerplays, with Brook positioning himself at the crucial number three spot.
The middle-order receives an injection of versatile talent featuring Tom Banton and the exciting young all-rounder Jacob Bethell. Meanwhile, a trio of reliable all-round assets - Sam Curran, Will Jacks, and Liam Dawson - ensures England has deep batting resources alongside varied bowling options.
Veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid anchors the spin department to complete a balanced attack.
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England's Playing XI vs India (1st T20I)
Phil Salt
Jos Buttler
Harry Brook (captain)
Jacob Bethell
Tom Banton
Sam Curran
Will Jacks
Liam Dawson
Saqib Mahmood
Adil Rashid
Luke Wood
England Men's T20I Series vs India Schedule
First T20I (Wednesday, July 1) - Banks Homes Riverside, Durham
Second T20I (Saturday, July 4) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
Third T20I (Tuesday, July 7) - Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Fourth T20I (Thursday, July 9) - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
Fifth T20I (Saturday, July 11) - Utilita Bowl, Southampton
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