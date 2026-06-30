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England name playing XI for 1st T20I against India; rest Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue; check full lineup

Fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue have been rested for England's opening T20I of the five-match series against India in Durham.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 11:42 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 11:42 PM IST
England name playing XI for 1st T20I against India; rest Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue; check full lineup
Image Credit: England and Wales Cricket Board

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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