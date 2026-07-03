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England name squad for India ODI series; James Coles earns maiden call-up, check full team

The inclusion of James Coles is one of the biggest topics in Harry Brook's squad as England prepares for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. The 21-year-old Sussex cricketer, a left-handed batter who bowls left-arm spin, has consistently impressed in domestic cricket.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 01:06 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 01:06 AM IST
England name squad for India ODI series; James Coles earns maiden call-up, check full team
Image Credit: IANS

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