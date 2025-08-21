England Name Strong 15-Member Squad For Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 In India, Nat Sciver-Brunt To Lead As Heather Knight Returns From Injury

Women's World Cup 2025: The schedule of women’s cricket is set to be headlined by the ODI World Cup 2025, which begins on 30th September in India. England, the runners-up of the previous edition, have unveiled a strong 15-member squad with Nat Sciver-Brunt leading the side. This will also be the first major ICC tournament where the world’s No. 1 ODI batter captains her team.

Heather Knight Returns From Injury

A major boost for England comes with the return of former captain Heather Knight, who has recovered from a tendon injury in her right hamstring. Knight’s comeback adds both experience and balance to the squad, making England’s middle-order more reliable and strengthening their bowling depth.

Key Players Back In The Mix

England have also recalled Sarah Glenn and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who missed the ODI series against India earlier in the summer. Their inclusion provides more options in batting and spin, further solidifying the team’s all-round strength.

Strong Batting Line-Up

The batting order looks promising with Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Emilie Arlott and Emma Lamb. With Sciver-Brunt and Knight anchoring the middle, England will rely on consistency and power-hitting to challenge rival teams in Indian conditions.

All-Rounders As The Biggest Strength

One of England’s standout features is their plethora of all-rounders. Players like Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight, Alice Capsey and Charlie Dean give the team flexibility in multiple departments. This depth allows them to adapt to match situations and conditions effectively.

Spin Unit Led By Sophie Ecclestone

World No. 1 ODI bowler Sophie Ecclestone will spearhead the spin attack. She will be backed by Linsey Smith and Sarah Glenn, creating a formidable spin unit capable of troubling batters on Indian pitches. This variety makes England’s bowling line-up both balanced and dangerous.

England Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Squad

Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.