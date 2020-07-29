England names unchanged squad for first Test against Pakistan scheduled for August 5

Old Trafford: The England National Selectors on Wednesday (July 29, 2020) announced the unchanged English squad for the first Test against Pakistan that is scheduled to begin from August 5 at Emirates Old Trafford.

"After three Tests in quick succession against the West Indies, we now turn to an equally condensed Test series against Pakistan, with 15 days of Test cricket scheduled in a three-week period. Our 14-man squad is unchanged," said National Selector Ed Smith.

He also said, "County cricket now restarts on Saturday, August 1. We want to have sufficient reserves inside the biosecure Test match ‘bubble’, but we may also want to give opportunities, where possible, for the reserves to play county cricket. As we seek the best balance here, England may make changes to the reserves during the three-match series against Pakistan."

The three-match series will be played behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment and the squad and reserves will report to Emirates Old Trafford on August 2.

England Test squad: Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserves: James Bracey, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Dan Lawrence.