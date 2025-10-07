England, RCB Star Liam Livingstone Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Olivia Reid, Social Media Buzzes

England cricketer Liam Livingstone recently announced a major milestone in his personal life, getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Reid. The couple, who have been together since 2023, tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. The engagement marks a special chapter for the star all-rounder, who has captivated fans with his explosive cricketing talent and humble demeanor off the field.

Social Media Buzz as Engagement Pictures Go Viral

The engagement announcement quickly set social media abuzz, with fans and fellow cricketers alike congratulating the couple. Pictures from the intimate ceremony showed Livingstone and Olivia beaming with joy, surrounded by their loved ones. Olivia shared a set of engagement photos on her Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt caption: “Last night we made it official.” Livingstone also shared candid moments from the ceremony, giving fans a glimpse into the couple’s joyous occasion.

Within hours of the announcement, the engagement pictures went viral, trending across various social media platforms. Prominent sports personalities and cricketing colleagues joined in sending their best wishes. The overwhelming support from fans and peers alike highlighted the widespread admiration for Livingstone, not only as a cricketer but as a person celebrating a personal milestone with elegance and joy.

From Confirmation to Celebration

The couple had officially confirmed their relationship in June 2023 via Instagram, putting an end to months of speculation about their bond. Their relationship has since grown in the public eye, with fans appreciating their open and genuine connection. The engagement now adds another layer to their journey together, reflecting their commitment and shared happiness.

Sources close to the couple revealed that the engagement ceremony was deliberately kept private, focusing on close family and friends. The main wedding celebration is reportedly planned for next year, allowing a larger circle of teammates, friends, and extended family to join in the festivities. The anticipation surrounding the wedding has already begun, with fans eagerly awaiting updates from what promises to be a star-studded event.

A Happy Chapter for the Star Cricketer

For Liam Livingstone, this engagement comes at a time when he continues to make waves on the cricket field, with explosive performances in T20 and ODI cricket. Off the field, this personal milestone reflects his balanced approach to life, combining professional excellence with meaningful personal relationships. Fans and the cricketing fraternity alike are celebrating this joyous occasion, marking a heartwarming moment in the life of one of England’s most exciting cricketers.