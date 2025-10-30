England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt Reflects On Semi-Final Heartbreak After South Africa’s Historic Win

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt expressed deep disappointment after her team’s heartbreaking exit from the Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final, following a dominant performance by South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Despite England’s strong run throughout the tournament, Sciver-Brunt admitted that her side fell short when it mattered most.

Just a few weeks earlier, England had thrashed South Africa at the same venue during the group stage, bowling them out for a mere 69 runs before chasing down the target without losing a wicket. However, in a dramatic turnaround, South Africa returned to the same ground determined to avenge that defeat, and they did so in emphatic fashion.

Wolvaardt’s Record-Breaking Knock Powers South Africa to First World Cup Final

Leading from the front, Laura Wolvaardt produced a breathtaking innings of 169 off 143 balls, studded with 20 boundaries and four sixes. Her magnificent effort powered South Africa to a commanding total of 319/7. With the ball, Marizanne Kapp delivered a sensational spell, claiming 5 for 20 in just seven overs to guide her side into their first-ever Women’s World Cup final.

Acknowledging South Africa’s brilliance, Sciver-Brunt said,

“What an incredible performance from South Africa. To beat the best teams, you need to put together a complete game, and we didn’t manage that today. We’re obviously hugely disappointed, and it’ll take time to sink in.” England’s chase got off to a disastrous start, with Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka ripping through the top order to leave them reeling at 1/3. Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey then steadied the innings with a resilient 107-run partnership, giving England a glimmer of hope.

Reflecting on that phase, Sciver-Brunt shared,

“After the early wickets, we believed we were back in the contest. Capsey and I tried to rebuild and stay in control. We knew that one big partnership could make a difference, but credit to Laura, she read the conditions perfectly and capitalised.” However, Kapp’s return to the attack turned the tide once more. She dismissed Capsey for 50 (71) before removing Sciver-Brunt for 64 (76), sparking a collapse that saw England bowled out for 194 in 42.3 overs.

“Kappy bowled some brilliant spells,” Sciver-Brunt admitted. “Losing three quick wickets early made the chase really difficult. I think the partnership between Capsey and me showed we were capable, but we just couldn’t extend it long enough to match South Africa’s intensity.”

Despite the painful defeat, the England skipper emphasised the importance of growth and reflection.

“We’re definitely a better side than before, and we’ve learned a lot about ourselves. This defeat hurts, but we’ll take the lessons forward. We’ve made great strides in a short time, and I truly believe we can come back stronger,” she concluded.

With this victory, South Africa not only sealed their maiden berth in a Women’s World Cup final but also scripted one of the most remarkable turnarounds in tournament history, exacting poetic revenge at the very venue where they once endured one of their heaviest defeats.