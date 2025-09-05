England’s ODI Empire Crumbles: From 2019 World Champions To 2027 Qualifier Hopefuls After SA Defeat

England’s torrid run in the 50-over format, with Harry Brook at the helm, further extended after South Africa orchestrated its first ODI series win in England’s home den since 1998 by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead after the end of the second fixture of the three-match series at the ‘Home of Cricket’, Lord’s. South Africa ousted England with a narrow five-run victory in a high-octane run-scoring fest. There weren’t any notable celebrations from the Proteas players as they calmly got on with things while England were forced to reflect on their misery.

As England’s abysmal run in the ODIs persisted, their chances to automatically qualify for the 2027 World Cup are now in jeopardy. The 2019 world champions boast just seven wins out of 21 ODIs since the 2023 World Cup in India. Their shambolic show includes a horror group-stage exit in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, along with a series defeat in India. Despite clean-sweeping the West Indies in a three-match series, which was Brook’s first captaincy assignment in the format, England are ranked eighth in the ICC ODI rankings. If their disastrous run in the format continues, they are at risk of missing out on the automatic qualification. As of now, they stand four points behind Afghanistan and trail the number one side, India, by 37 points.

The 2027 edition of the World Cup will feature 14 teams. The tournament will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, with the first two gaining automatic qualification. Namibia, which doesn’t have the status of a full member nation, will traverse through the qualifying rounds.

The top eight teams, apart from the two hosts, will gain automatic qualification. England still has 18 months to change its fortune and maintain a healthy gap between their position and the cut-off mark. Before the Ashes, they will square off against the number two side, New Zealand, in an away series. The Three Lions will then head to Sri Lanka to play three more before the T20 World Cup.

Next year, some formidable opponents patiently wait to test their strength against England. They will lock horns with India in three matches, participate in a tri-series in Pakistan and meet their arch-rival Australia in the winter. To England’s angst, teams below them face opponents who don’t appear tough on paper. If two teams managed to topple England, Brook’s side will have to go through the standard qualification procedure to gain entry in the marquee event.