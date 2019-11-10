close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
England vs New Zealand

England secure another super over win against New Zealand, clinch T20I series 3-2

In reply, decent efforts from opener Jonny Bairstow (47) and Sam Curran (24) saw England level the score with New Zealand in their stipulated 20 overs and push the match to Super Over.

England secure another super over win against New Zealand, clinch T20I series 3-2

Just like the final of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, England once again defeated New Zealand in Super Over during the fifth T20I to clinch the five-match series by 3-2 at the Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday. 

After being asked to bat first in a clash which was reduced to 11 overs due to rain, openers Martin Guptill (50) and Colin Munro (46) shared a good partnership of 83 runs for the opening wicket as New Zealand posted an imposing total of 146 for five. 

Tim Seifert also made a significant contribution for the Black Caps by notching up 16 balls 39 runs. 

In reply, decent efforts from opener Jonny Bairstow (47) and Sam Curran (24) saw England level the score with New Zealand in their stipulated 20 overs and push the match to Super Over.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc and Jimmy Neesham bagged two wickets each while Tim Southee also chipped in with a wicket. 

In the Super Over, Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow came to bat for England and they put up 17 runs on the scoreboard off Tim Southee's bowling. In reply, Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert came to bat for New Zealand and the duo could only manage to score eight runs off Chris Jordan's deliveries. 

Tags:
England vs New ZealandT20IEoin MorganMartin GuptillJonny Bairstow
Next
Story

India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Live Updates

Must Watch

PT4M1S

Congress raised questions on SC's verdict through National Herald: BJP