England secure another super over win against New Zealand, clinch T20I series 3-2

Just like the final of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, England once again defeated New Zealand in Super Over during the fifth T20I to clinch the five-match series by 3-2 at the Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday.

After being asked to bat first in a clash which was reduced to 11 overs due to rain, openers Martin Guptill (50) and Colin Munro (46) shared a good partnership of 83 runs for the opening wicket as New Zealand posted an imposing total of 146 for five.

Tim Seifert also made a significant contribution for the Black Caps by notching up 16 balls 39 runs.

In reply, decent efforts from opener Jonny Bairstow (47) and Sam Curran (24) saw England level the score with New Zealand in their stipulated 20 overs and push the match to Super Over.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc and Jimmy Neesham bagged two wickets each while Tim Southee also chipped in with a wicket.

In the Super Over, Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow came to bat for England and they put up 17 runs on the scoreboard off Tim Southee's bowling. In reply, Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert came to bat for New Zealand and the duo could only manage to score eight runs off Chris Jordan's deliveries.