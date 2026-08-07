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England selector reveals why Joe Root was chosen as Test captain over Harry Brook

Joe Root had led England earlier and had a moderately successful first stint. Harry Brook is currently leading the national ODI and T20I teams.  
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 01:12 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 01:12 AM IST
England selector reveals why Joe Root was chosen as Test captain over Harry Brook
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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England selector reveals why Joe Root was chosen as Test captain over Harry Brook
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