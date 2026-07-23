/England to host Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

“We are also excited to welcome Bangladesh Men for a one-off Test at Lord’s, which will be the first time we have played them at home in a Test since 2010 while also hosting Bangladesh Women in a white-ball series. With New Zealand men touring as part of a white-ball series that will be invaluable for our England men's team ahead of the 2027 ICC Men’s World Cup, we have a summer schedule that offers high-quality cricket across all formats and for all our England teams and fans,” Gould said in an ECB statement on Thursday.