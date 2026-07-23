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England to host Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

England Men will begin their home campaign with a five-match ODI series against Pakistan, starting at the Utilita Bowl on May 15. The teams will then head to Old Trafford, Headingley, Durham and Sophia Gardens, before England switch their focus to the red-ball format.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 03:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
England to host Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand ahead of ODI World Cup 2027
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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