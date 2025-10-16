Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2972889https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/england-to-win-ashes-3-1-joe-root-set-for-record-breaking-run-says-steve-harmison-2972889.html
NewsCricket
JOE ROOT

England To Win Ashes 3-1, Joe Root Set For Record-Breaking Run, Says Steve Harmison

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison, who famously troubled Australia during the 2005 Ashes, has made some audacious predictions ahead of the upcoming series Down Under.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 05:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

England To Win Ashes 3-1, Joe Root Set For Record-Breaking Run, Says Steve HarmisonImage Credit:- X

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison, who famously troubled Australia during the 2005 Ashes, has made some audacious predictions ahead of the upcoming series Down Under. Speaking to Fox Cricket Australia, Harmison believes that Joe Root will finally break his century drought in Australia and be the key figure in bringing the Ashes home for England for the first time since 2015.

Joe Root to Dominate in Australia

Harmison, 46, is convinced that the 34-year-old Root is in prime form and could surpass expectations in the series.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“People have been saying Joe Root is coming to Australia to average 50. I don’t think so. I think he’s coming to average 150. I really do,” Harmison said.

Root, who has already hit four centuries against Australia at home, is chasing a record-breaking milestone, aiming to edge closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s 15,921 Test runs. Harmison believes Root’s mid-30s maturity and mental fortitude will help him surpass Alastair Cook’s 776-run haul in the 2010–11 Ashes series.

“The way he is playing, the mindset he is in… you can have your mortgage on Joe Root scoring at least one hundred. It wouldn’t surprise me if he went past what Cook did in 2010–11,” Harmison added.

England’s Chances in the Series

Harmison also offered his take on England’s prospects, noting that Australia captain Pat Cummins might miss the series opener in Perth due to a lumbar stress fracture. This, he says, strengthens England’s chances.

“Where Joe is at with his mentality and Cummins being out… Joe may be vulnerable for the first 15 to 20 balls, but after that, he keeps accumulating. England doesn’t fear Australia anymore,” Harmison said.

Backing the Three Lions to record their first Ashes series win in Australia in 15 years, he predicted a 3-1 victory for England.

“I am backing England, maybe 3-1, and I expect Joe Root to have the best series he has had for a long time. I am confident England will win,” he concluded. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh