England To Win Ashes 3-1, Joe Root Set For Record-Breaking Run, Says Steve Harmison

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison, who famously troubled Australia during the 2005 Ashes, has made some audacious predictions ahead of the upcoming series Down Under. Speaking to Fox Cricket Australia, Harmison believes that Joe Root will finally break his century drought in Australia and be the key figure in bringing the Ashes home for England for the first time since 2015.

Joe Root to Dominate in Australia

Harmison, 46, is convinced that the 34-year-old Root is in prime form and could surpass expectations in the series.

“People have been saying Joe Root is coming to Australia to average 50. I don’t think so. I think he’s coming to average 150. I really do,” Harmison said.

Root, who has already hit four centuries against Australia at home, is chasing a record-breaking milestone, aiming to edge closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s 15,921 Test runs. Harmison believes Root’s mid-30s maturity and mental fortitude will help him surpass Alastair Cook’s 776-run haul in the 2010–11 Ashes series.

“The way he is playing, the mindset he is in… you can have your mortgage on Joe Root scoring at least one hundred. It wouldn’t surprise me if he went past what Cook did in 2010–11,” Harmison added.

England’s Chances in the Series

Harmison also offered his take on England’s prospects, noting that Australia captain Pat Cummins might miss the series opener in Perth due to a lumbar stress fracture. This, he says, strengthens England’s chances.

“Where Joe is at with his mentality and Cummins being out… Joe may be vulnerable for the first 15 to 20 balls, but after that, he keeps accumulating. England doesn’t fear Australia anymore,” Harmison said.

Backing the Three Lions to record their first Ashes series win in Australia in 15 years, he predicted a 3-1 victory for England.

“I am backing England, maybe 3-1, and I expect Joe Root to have the best series he has had for a long time. I am confident England will win,” he concluded.