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England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal: Head-to-head, history and key records - All you need to know about Messi-Kane showdown

England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal promises a blockbuster battle as Lionel Messi and Harry Kane headline the high-stakes clash. Here’s a look at the head-to-head record, historic rivalry, key stats and records ahead of the epic encounter.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 08:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 08:25 PM IST
England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal: Head-to-head, history and key records - All you need to know about Messi-Kane showdown
Image Credit: IANS/ X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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