/England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal: Head-to-head, history and key records - All you need to know about Messi-Kane showdown

The stage is set for one of the biggest matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as England take on defending champions Argentina in the semifinal on Wednesday, with a place in the final against Spain at stake.
Thomas Tuchel's England are chasing their first FIFA World Cup title since 1966, while Lionel Scaloni's Argentina are aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup crown.
Both sides have enjoyed impressive campaigns to reach the last four. England booked their place after defeating Norway in the quarterfinals, while Argentina survived a hard-fought battle against Switzerland to remain in line for back-to-back world titles.
England have looked one of the tournament's most balanced teams, with Harry Kane leading from the front and Jude Bellingham continuing to influence matches in midfield. Tuchel's side has combined defensive solidity with clinical finishing, giving supporters hope that the long wait for another World Cup triumph could finally end.
Victory over Argentina would send England into their first FIFA World Cup final since 1966 and move them one step closer to ending six decades of hurt.
Argentina, meanwhile, arrive as reigning world champions and know victory would take them into consecutive FIFA World Cup finals. Lionel Messi has once again been central to La Albiceleste's campaign, producing decisive performances as the South American giants continue their title defence.
Scaloni's side has shown the experience and composure expected from champions and will look to use that advantage against an England team playing in its biggest match of the tournament.
The two nations have faced each other 14 times in senior international football.
Matches: 14
England wins: 6
Argentina wins: 3
Draws: 5
This will also be the sixth FIFA World Cup meeting between the two sides. England have won three of the previous five World Cup encounters, Argentina have won one, while the 1998 Round of 16 ended level before Argentina advanced on penalties.
The last meeting between the teams came in a friendly in 2005, when England secured a thrilling 3-2 victory.
Alongside Argentina's push for another World Cup final, Lionel Messi has another major milestone within reach.
The Argentina captain heads into the semifinal with eight goals, level with France captain Kylian Mbappe at the top of the FIFA World Cup 2026 scoring charts. Mbappe currently leads the Golden Boot standings because he has registered three assists, while Messi has two.
A goal against England could move Messi into pole position in the Golden Boot race if the tie-breakers swing in his favour, while also bringing him closer to finishing as the tournament's leading scorer. With at least one more match still to play if Argentina reach the final, the 39-year-old remains firmly in contention for both individual and team honours.
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