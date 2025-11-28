Advertisement
PAT CUMMINS INJURY UPDATE

England Vs Australia Ashes: Steve Smith Led Side Announce Squad For 2nd Pink Ball Test At Gabba With A Major Twist; Check Details

Veteran opener Usman Khawaja included after back spasms prevented him from batting in the second innings of Perth's series opener.

|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 12:33 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • The 32-year-old, who is in the final stages of his recovery from lumbar back stress, will travel with the squad to Brisbane.
  • The pacer was joined by Josh Hazlewood, who was also missed the Ashes opener after suffering a hamstring strain.
England Vs Australia Ashes: Steve Smith Led Side Announce Squad For 2nd Pink Ball Test At Gabba With A Major Twist; Check DetailsCredits - Twitter

Skipper Pat Cummins will miss a second consecutive match as Australia named an unchanged 14-man squad for the day-night Ashes Test at the Gabba that commences on December 4. 

Veteran opener Usman Khawaja included after back spasms prevented him from batting in the second innings of Perth's series opener. Cummins missed the opening Test of the series in Perth with a back injury as the Aussies clinched an eight-wicket victory inside two days, but the pacer has been given an extra two weeks to return to full fitness.

The 32-year-old, who is in the final stages of his recovery from lumbar back stress, will travel with the squad to Brisbane.

The absence of Cummins means that Brendan Doggett, who claimed five wickets in Perth, will likely retain his place alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.

Cummins trained strongly at the SCG on Friday, bowling at what appeared to be full speed to Steve Smith for more than an hour with a pink ball after getting through a similar session at NSW's Cricket Central headquarters on Tuesday, as per cricket.com.au.

ALSO READ -  Meet Lauren Bell: England Star Picked By RCB In WPL 2026, Becomes Internet Crush With Her Cuteness & Sizzling Looks - Check In Pics

The pacer was joined by Josh Hazlewood, who was also missed the Ashes opener after suffering a hamstring strain playing for NSW in the Sheffield Shield a week before the first Test, during his net sessions this week.

Australia's squad will assemble in Brisbane on Sunday while England arrived in Brisbane on Thursday and will hold their first training session at the Gabba on Sunday afternoon followed by a session under lights on Monday.

Australia squad for second Test: Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

