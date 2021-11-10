हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
T20 World Cup 2021

England vs New Zealand, 1st semi-final, toss report: Black Caps opt to field

New Zealand won the toss in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and opted to bowl first. 

England vs New Zealand, 1st semi-final, toss report: Black Caps opt to field
File image of new Zealand cricket team. (Source: Twitter)

New Zealand won the toss in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and opted to bowl first. 

The Black Caps will look to avenge the loss in the final of the 2019 World Cup when they take on Eoin Morgan's side in this semi-final. However, Kane Williamson's men will have a daunting task against England who are in red hot form, having won four out of their five Super 12 matches. 

There is no Jason Roy in this game for England as he was ruled out in the last match due to calf injury. 

Williamson, at the toss, said that NZ are going with the same XI. 

"We're bowling first. It's a good pitch but a bit of dew later. We're going in with the same team. Busy period for us, and we've come through, giving in good performances. The two most experienced bowlers have bowled beautifully throughout the tournament, and after Lockie, Milne has come in and done well too. England has a lot of depth, that's their strength, and we have the opportunity to play our own brand of cricket," said Williamson.

Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

 

 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
T20 World Cup 2021T20 World CupCricketindian cricket teamENG vs NZEngland vs New Zealand
Next
Story

Lanka Premier League: Chris Gayle and Faf Du Plessis picked in the players draft, check out all the teams HERE

Must Watch

PT53S

Uncontrollable Audi hit people in Jodhpur, Rajasthan