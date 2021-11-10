England vs New Zealand, 1st semi-final, toss report: Black Caps opt to field

New Zealand won the toss in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and opted to bowl first.

The Black Caps will look to avenge the loss in the final of the 2019 World Cup when they take on Eoin Morgan's side in this semi-final. However, Kane Williamson's men will have a daunting task against England who are in red hot form, having won four out of their five Super 12 matches.

There is no Jason Roy in this game for England as he was ruled out in the last match due to calf injury.

Williamson, at the toss, said that NZ are going with the same XI.

"We're bowling first. It's a good pitch but a bit of dew later. We're going in with the same team. Busy period for us, and we've come through, giving in good performances. The two most experienced bowlers have bowled beautifully throughout the tournament, and after Lockie, Milne has come in and done well too. England has a lot of depth, that's their strength, and we have the opportunity to play our own brand of cricket," said Williamson.

Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult