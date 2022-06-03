Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad has a nack of dismissing left-hand batsmen at will in Test cricket. In the ongoing England vs New Zealand first Test at Lord's the English pacer dismissed Kiwi opener, Devon Conway. Australia opening batsman David Warner, who has been dismissed by Broad numerous times posted a hilarious message on his social media. Warner expressed his sympathy for the New Zealand batter. Conway was dismissed for just three runs after being caught by Jonny Bairstow at the slips off a Broad delivery.

"Devon Conway I feel your pain," posted the Aussie opener on Instagram. Notably, the great Aussie opener has been at receiving end of Broad's brutal pace many times. During the 2019 edition of the Ashes, Broad had dismissed Warner seven times out of his ten innings. In two of his dismissals, Warner was caught by Bairstow as well. Warner was caught by a fielder off a Warner delivery thrice.

Warner's run in that series was horrific, as he could score only 95 runs in his 10 innings at a poor average of 9.50. This also included a solitary half-century, 61 in the third Test.

Coming to the match, Day one of the match between New Zealand and England was dominated by bowlers. Choosing to bat first, the Kiwis were bundled out for just 132. Only all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme (42*) and Tim Southee (26) could offer some resistance as debutant Matty Potts (13/4) and James Anderson (66/4) shook the NZ batting lineup with their pace.

In the second innings, England are currently at 116/7 in their 36 overs with Day 2 yet to start. Wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes (6*) and Stuart Broad (4*) will resume the proceedings for their side.