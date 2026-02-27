Advertisement
ENGLAND VS NEW ZEALAND LIVE STREAMING

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Clash; Know as Pakistan hopes for English victory

 The R. Premadasa Stadium prepares to host the 49th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 as England faces New Zealand in a decisive Group 2 Super 8 encounter.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 06:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • If Mitchell Santner’s men defeat England, they will move to five points and qualify for the semi-finals as the second team from Group 2.
  • While England has already secured their place in the semi-finals, the result of this match will determine the second qualifier from the group and decide the fate of Pakistan.
England vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Clash; Know as Pakistan hopes for English victoryCredits - Twitter

The R. Premadasa Stadium prepares to host the 49th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 as England faces New Zealand in a decisive Group 2 Super 8 encounter. While England has already secured their place in the semi-finals, the result of this match will determine the second qualifier from the group and decide the fate of Pakistan.

Qualification Scenarios: The Race for the Semis

England currently sits at the top of Group 2 with four points following two consecutive victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Their qualification is confirmed. New Zealand follows in second place with three points from two matches, having secured a 61 run victory over Sri Lanka and earning one point from a rain-abandoned fixture against Pakistan.

The stakes are highest for New Zealand and Pakistan:

New Zealand Win: If Mitchell Santner’s men defeat England, they will move to five points and qualify for the semi-finals as the second team from Group 2.

New Zealand Loss: Should England win, New Zealand will remain on three points. This keeps Pakistan’s mathematical hopes alive, as they would need to defeat Sri Lanka in their final match to reach three points and rely on Net Run Rate (NRR) to overtake the Black Caps.

Pakistan Elimination: A New Zealand victory tonight would officially eliminate Pakistan from the T20 World Cup 2026.

Match Schedule and Live Streaming Details

Date: Friday, February 27, 2026

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Toss Time: 06:30 PM IST

Match Start Time: 07:00 PM IST

Fans in India can watch the broadcast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD). For digital viewers, the live stream is available exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website.

Complete Squads

England Squad
Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

New Zealand Squad
Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

