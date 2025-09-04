England vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: How to Watch ENG vs SA Clash at Lord’s Online and on TV

England vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Score Streaming Online: The iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground is set to witness another high-stakes encounter as Harry Brook’s England face Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in the second One-Day International of the three-match series. After a disastrous batting collapse in the opening ODI, the hosts will be desperate to bounce back, while the Proteas aim to seal the series with back-to-back wins.

What happened in the first ODI?

England endured a nightmare start to the series, bundled out for just 131 runs. Young opener Jamie Smith fought valiantly with a composed 54, but the rest of the batting lineup faltered. Joe Root (14), Harry Brook (12), and Jos Buttler (15) all got starts but failed to convert, leaving the middle and lower order exposed.

South Africa’s bowlers were clinical, with Keshav Maharaj (4 wickets) and Wiaan Mulder (3 wickets) dismantling England’s batting unit. The chase was never in doubt as Aiden Markram smashed 86 off 55 balls, ably supported by Ryan Rickelton (31). The Proteas hunted down the target in just 20.5 overs, registering one of their most dominant victories over England in recent years.

Why is the second ODI crucial for both sides?

For England, this is not just about keeping the series alive—it’s about pride at Lord’s. Questions are already being raised about the team’s batting fragility, and skipper Harry Brook will be under pressure to inspire a turnaround.

South Africa, on the other hand, are riding a wave of confidence. Fresh from a series win against Australia, the Bavuma-led side has found a winning rhythm. A victory here would give them an unassailable 2-0 series lead, adding momentum heading into a busy international calendar.

When and where is the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI?

Match Date: Thursday, 4th September 2025

Venue: Lord’s, London

Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 5:00 PM IST

Where to watch the ENG vs SA 2nd ODI live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can catch the live telecast of the England vs South Africa second ODI on the Sony Sports Network. Viewers can tune into Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels for complete coverage.

How to live stream England vs South Africa 2nd ODI online?

For those preferring to watch on digital platforms, the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and FanCode app. Fans can access the match via mobile, tablet, or smart TV, ensuring they don’t miss a single delivery from Lord’s.

Who are the key players to watch in this clash?

England: Jamie Smith’s gritty knock in the first ODI was a rare positive, and England will look to him again for stability at the top. Veterans like Joe Root and Jos Buttler must step up if the team hopes to post a competitive total.

South Africa: Aiden Markram’s blistering 86* set the tone in the first game, while Keshav Maharaj’s spin mastery proved unplayable. Skipper Temba Bavuma, despite a low score last time, will be eager to make his mark at Lord’s.

What do the squads look like for the 2nd ODI?

England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed.

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

Can England turn it around at Lord’s?

The stage is perfectly set for redemption or domination. England will rely on home advantage and batting improvements to level the series, while South Africa will look to maintain their ruthless form. With live streaming options easily accessible, cricket fans worldwide will be glued to their screens for this pivotal encounter.