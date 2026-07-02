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England vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Proteas opt to bowl as Nat Sciver-Brunt returns

South Africa women's national cricket team won the toss and elected to bowl first against England women's national cricket team in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, with a place in the final against Australia at stake. England received a major boost as captain Nat Sciver-Brunt returned from injury, while South Africa brought in Sune Luus for the knockout clash at The Oval.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 11:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 11:37 PM IST
England vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Proteas opt to bowl as Nat Sciver-Brunt returns
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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