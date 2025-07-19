England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online, On TV In India, UK, USA?

The much-anticipated second ODI between England Women and India Women will take place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. After a thrilling first match in the three-match series, fans from around the globe are eagerly waiting to see whether India can seal the series or England can level it with a comeback at home.

Match Details:

Match: 2nd ODI - England Women vs India Women

Series: India Women’s Tour of England 2025 (3-match ODI series)

Date: Saturday, 19 July 2025

Venue: Lord’s, London

Start Time: 10:00 AM BST | 3:30 PM IST

Live Streaming and Broadcast Information:

In India:

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming Platforms: Sony LIV and FanCode apps/websites

In the UK:

TV Broadcast: Sky Sports Cricket

Radio Commentary: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Worldwide (Selected Regions):

Online: TrillerTV (via Willow) is offering free global streaming for this ODI

Web Coverage: CricketWorld Live and FemaleCricket.com will provide live updates, ball-by-ball commentary, and post-match reports

First ODI Recap

India took a 1-0 lead in the series with a composed 4-wicket victory in the first ODI at Southampton. Chasing a target of 259, the visitors were steered home by Deepti Sharma’s unbeaten 62 and a gritty 48 from Jemimah Rodrigues. India reached 262/6 in the final over, displaying great composure under pressure.

What to Expect in the 2nd ODI

With the series on the line, England Women will be determined to bounce back strongly on home soil. Captain Heather Knight, along with experienced players like Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, and Alice Capsey, will need to step up to keep the series alive.

India, on the other hand, will be eyeing a historic series win at Lord’s. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, along with Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, will be crucial to their chances of sealing the series.