England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online, On TV In India, UK, USA?
Watch England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI live from Lord’s on July 19, 2025. Get full details on streaming platforms, match time, and team previews.
Trending Photos
The much-anticipated second ODI between England Women and India Women will take place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. After a thrilling first match in the three-match series, fans from around the globe are eagerly waiting to see whether India can seal the series or England can level it with a comeback at home.
Match Details:
Match: 2nd ODI - England Women vs India Women
Series: India Women’s Tour of England 2025 (3-match ODI series)
Date: Saturday, 19 July 2025
Venue: Lord’s, London
Start Time: 10:00 AM BST | 3:30 PM IST
Live Streaming and Broadcast Information:
In India:
TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming Platforms: Sony LIV and FanCode apps/websites
In the UK:
TV Broadcast: Sky Sports Cricket
Radio Commentary: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Worldwide (Selected Regions):
Online: TrillerTV (via Willow) is offering free global streaming for this ODI
Web Coverage: CricketWorld Live and FemaleCricket.com will provide live updates, ball-by-ball commentary, and post-match reports
First ODI Recap
India took a 1-0 lead in the series with a composed 4-wicket victory in the first ODI at Southampton. Chasing a target of 259, the visitors were steered home by Deepti Sharma’s unbeaten 62 and a gritty 48 from Jemimah Rodrigues. India reached 262/6 in the final over, displaying great composure under pressure.
What to Expect in the 2nd ODI
With the series on the line, England Women will be determined to bounce back strongly on home soil. Captain Heather Knight, along with experienced players like Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, and Alice Capsey, will need to step up to keep the series alive.
India, on the other hand, will be eyeing a historic series win at Lord’s. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, along with Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, will be crucial to their chances of sealing the series.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv