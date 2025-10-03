England Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming: How to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in India

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 is off to a thrilling start, and all eyes now turn to Guwahati, where England Women take on South Africa Women in the tournament’s fourth match. Scheduled for October 3 at 3:00 PM IST, this contest brings together two sides that have shared a storied rivalry, but with contrasting fortunes heading into this edition.

With live streaming, broadcast details, and expert analysis, here’s everything you need to know before England and South Africa lock horns.

How have England Women prepared for the 2025 World Cup?

England enter this clash with mixed form but undeniable potential. Earlier in the year, they suffered a 0-3 Ashes defeat, only to bounce back with a 3-0 sweep over West Indies. Their July series against India exposed inconsistency—losing 1-2 despite a convincing middle-match win.

However, their warm-ups were a strong statement of intent. England hammered India by 152 runs and chased down Australia’s 248 with ease, underlining their batting depth and bowling strength. Nat Sciver-Brunt, one of the world’s best all-rounders, will lead from the front, supported by experienced names like Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, and Sophie Ecclestone.

What is South Africa Women’s form heading into the clash?

South Africa’s road to Guwahati has been built on resilience. Despite struggles in the Tri-Nation Series against India and Sri Lanka, they found momentum with a 2-1 series victory in the Caribbean. Their Pakistan tour brought further encouragement, clinching the series with back-to-back wins.

Warm-up matches gave them mixed results—one washed out and one hard-fought win against Pakistan—but skipper Laura Wolvaardt believes her team can punch above their weight. With the powerful Chloe Tryon, experienced Marizanne Kapp, and crafty Ayabonga Khaka, South Africa are determined to shake off their underdog tag.

What does the head-to-head record say?

The rivalry paints a one-sided picture. Out of 46 matches, England have won 35, while South Africa have just 10 victories to their name. Their most recent series came in December 2024, where England triumphed 2-1 on South African soil.

Yet, World Cups often script fresh narratives, and South Africa’s hunger to upset history could add intrigue to today’s clash.

Where can fans watch England Women vs South Africa Women live?

Fans worldwide are eager to know: where to watch England vs South Africa live streaming?

India: Star Sports Network (TV), Jio Hotstar (free live streaming across devices)

Australia: Prime Video (Amazon)

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV & T Sports; online on Toffee

Pakistan: PTV Sports & Ten Sports; live on Myco and Tamasha

Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean; streaming on ESPN Play Caribbean

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 3, Sky Go, Sky Sport Now

UK & Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event; Sky Go & NOW TV apps

USA & Canada: Willow TV & Willow Xtra; live on Cricbuzz digital

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Cricket on DStv and SuperSport app

MENA region: CricLife Max; StarzPlay & StarzON streaming

Papua New Guinea: TVWAN Action; available on icc.tv

The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST, with action kicking off at 3:00 PM IST.

What’s at stake in this World Cup clash?

For England, this is about starting strong and stamping authority on the tournament. For South Africa, it is about proving they can beat the odds and announce themselves as genuine contenders.

Momentum is everything in a World Cup. Victory in Guwahati not only provides early points but also sends a clear message to the rest of the field. With the spotlight on Nat Sciver-Brunt and Laura Wolvaardt, both sides will look to seize control of their campaign from the very first match.