England's Lord's creates history during England vs NZ 1st Test, becomes first venue to...
A low-scoring opening day saw England post 140 in their first innings before New Zealand found themselves in early trouble, losing six wickets to reach stumps on 61/6.
- With the ball, the record belongs unambiguously to James Anderson.
- Current world number one Test batter and former England captain Joe Root is batting at number four for the hosts, and he holds the record for the most Test runs scored at Lord's.
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The 2026-27 cricket season got underway in remarkable fashion on Thursday, June 4, as England welcomed New Zealand to the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London for the opening match of a three-Test series. What made this occasion stand apart from any ordinary fixture was the magnitude of the milestone it represented. This match became the 150th Test match ever staged at Lord's, a landmark that simultaneously elevated the ground to a position no other venue in the history of the sport has ever occupied. The Home of Cricket officially became the first stadium in the world to host 150 Test matches.
England Take Control After Low-Scoring Opening Day
Day 1 Stumps: England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Lord's
England: 140 all out
New Zealand: 61/6 (19.2 overs, CRR: 3.16)
New Zealand trail by 79 runs with 4 wickets remaining
A low-scoring opening day saw England post 140 in their first innings before New Zealand found themselves in early trouble, losing six wickets to reach stumps on 61/6. The Black Caps still need 79 more runs to avoid the follow-on threat with only four wickets in hand, leaving the hosts firmly in control heading into Day 2.
The first morning of the international summer.
England v New Zealand
The 150th Lord's Test
Home of Cricket pic.twitter.com/o2ZS8Ojkk1 — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 4, 2026
Lord's Leaves Global Rivals Far Behind in Test Match History
The scale of Lord's dominance over its rivals in this particular record is considerable. Its nearest challengers include Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground, along with fellow English venues Kennington Oval and Old Trafford. The MCG has hosted 118 Tests, the SCG 114, The Oval 108, and Old Trafford 86, all of which underscore just how far ahead of the field Lord's stands in this regard.
Stadiums to Host the Most Test Matches
Lord's, London, England: 150 matches, 98 wins, 51 draws, 143,786 runs, 4,627 wickets
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia: 118 matches, 101 wins, 17 draws, 118,309 runs, 3,962 wickets
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia: 114 matches, 91 wins, 23 draws, 114,864 runs, 3,705 wickets
Kennington Oval, London, England: 108 matches, 71 wins, 37 draws, 106,145 runs, 3,319 wickets
Old Trafford, Manchester, England: 86 matches, 49 wins, 37 draws, 78,419 runs, 2,499 wickets
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia: 84 matches, 65 wins, 19 draws, 98,963 runs, 2,823 wickets
Headingley, Leeds, England: 82 matches, 64 wins, 18 draws, 78,288 runs, 2,618 wickets
Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand: 70 matches, 46 wins, 24 draws, 66,490 runs, 2,053 wickets
Gabba, Brisbane, Australia: 68 matches, 53 wins, 14 draws, 68,920 runs, 2,130 wickets
Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England: 67 matches, 43 wins, 24 draws, 67,235 runs, 2,065 wickets
143,786 Runs and 4,627 Wickets: The Numbers Behind Lord's Legacy
Across the 149 matches that preceded this historic occasion, Lord's produced a rich tapestry of competitive cricket. Of those games, 98 ended in outright results while 51 concluded as draws. In total, a staggering 143,786 runs have been accumulated on its hallowed surface, with bowlers combining to claim 4,627 wickets across its 142-year history as a Test venue.
Joe Root Sits Atop Lord's All-Time Run-Scoring Charts
The ongoing fixture also places the spotlight on some of the ground's most celebrated individual contributors. Current world number one Test batter and former England captain Joe Root is batting at number four for the hosts, and he holds the record for the most Test runs scored at Lord's. He had a disappointing outing in the first inning scoring mere 1 run off 8 balls getting dismissed by William O' Rourke.
Across 23 matches and 42 innings at the venue, Root has compiled an extraordinary 2,166 runs. He leads a distinguished list of English greats, with Graham Gooch second on 2,015, Alastair Cook third with 1,937, Andrew Strauss fourth with 1,562, and Alec Stewart fifth with 1,476.
James Anderson's Lord's Record May Never Be Broken
With the ball, the record belongs unambiguously to James Anderson. Spanning a remarkable 21-year career window between 2003 and 2024, Anderson appeared in 29 Tests at Lord's and claimed a record 129 wickets, cementing his status as the ground's greatest ever bowler. Anderson's long-standing new-ball partner Stuart Broad sits second on the list with 113 wickets, while the legendary Ian Botham follows with 69 scalps at the venue.
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