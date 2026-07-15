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England's Next Test Coach: Rahul Dravid to Andy Flower, Meet the Top contenders to replace Brendon McCullum

The England and Wales Cricket Board is currently evaluating a global shortlist of six to ten candidates to succeed Brendon McCullum as the men's Test head coach. ECB chief executive Richard Gould hopes to have the appointment finalized before the home series against Pakistan begins at Headingley on August 19, 2026. McCullum was dismissed on Sunday following a challenging run of seven defeats in nine matches. The team is also seeking a new captain after Ben Stokes retired from international cricket in late June during a series loss to New Zealand.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
England's Next Test Coach: Rahul Dravid to Andy Flower, Meet the Top contenders to replace Brendon McCullum
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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