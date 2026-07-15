Commenting on Flower, former bowler Steven Finn said: "Andy Flower would be the top target, but I think it's highly unlikely he takes the job. I think you would need a very fat cheque book to go to Andy Flower, because the scrutiny is a level on top of what you experience in franchise cricket. You need that ability to have a debate but then come out of it on the same page. I've not been coached by Andy Flower since he was England coach but he's softened just slightly from the person he was then to the person he is now."