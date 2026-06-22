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England's World Test championship hopes suffer massive blow as ICC takes action after New Zealand loss

The ICC has deducted 12 WTC points from England and imposed a 50% match fee fine for a slow over-rate during the second Test against New Zealand. The sanction further dents England's hopes of securing a place in the World Test Championship Final.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
England's World Test championship hopes suffer massive blow as ICC takes action after New Zealand loss
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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