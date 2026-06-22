/England's World Test championship hopes suffer massive blow as ICC takes action after New Zealand loss

Now with only the top teams qualifying for the World Test Championship final, the deduction leaves England with little margin for error in the remainder of the cycle. The team has previously been penalised for slow over-rates, and another significant deduction could further dent their hopes of reaching a maiden WTC final. Despite the setback, England will now turn their attention to the series decider against New Zealand, where regular captain Ben Stokes is set to return to lead the side.