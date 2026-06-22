/England's World Test championship hopes suffer massive blow as ICC takes action after New Zealand loss

England's hopes of qualifying for the ICC Wold Test Championship (WTC) Final suffered a major setback after the International Cricket council (ICC) docked the team 12 points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the second Test against New Zealand at the Oval.
The penalty was announced shortly after England's heavy 253-run defeat to New Zealand, which levelled the three-match series. In addition to the points deduction, England players have also been fined 50 per cent of their match fees.
As per the ICC, England were found to be 12 overs short of the required over-rate after all time allowances had been taken into account. Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the maximum penalty capped at 50 per cent.
The ICC further stated that, under Article 16.11.2 of the World Test Championship playing conditions, teams lose one WTC point for every over they fall short. As a result, England have been docked 12 WTC points.
The sanction was imposed by ICC Elite Panel Match Referee Andy Pycroft. England's stand-in captain Joe Root admitted the offence and accepted the proposed punishment, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.
The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Nitin Menon, along with third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Graham Lloyd.
The punishment comes at a difficult time for England, who were comprehensively beaten by New Zealand in London.
The visitors secured a 253-run victory after a dominant all-round performance, with fast bowler Matt Henry starring across both innings. Henry finished with match figures of 11 wickets for 109 runs and played a key role in helping New Zealand level the series. While the defeat itself damaged England's position in the World Test Championship standings, the additional 12-point deduction has further complicated their path to the WTC Final.
The World Test Championship standings are determined by Percentage of Points (PCT), meaning every point lost can significantly impact a team's ranking.
Now with only the top teams qualifying for the World Test Championship final, the deduction leaves England with little margin for error in the remainder of the cycle. The team has previously been penalised for slow over-rates, and another significant deduction could further dent their hopes of reaching a maiden WTC final. Despite the setback, England will now turn their attention to the series decider against New Zealand, where regular captain Ben Stokes is set to return to lead the side.
Stokes missed the second Test, but his return could provide a timely boost as England look to bounce back from both an on-field defeat and a costly ICC sanction.
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