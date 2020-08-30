Eoin Morgan, David Malan help England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in 2nd T20I

Manchester: England on Sunday (August 30, 2020) won the second T20I against Pakistan after skipper Eoin Morgan along with David Malan guided the team to a 5 wicket win at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester (England).

Even though Morgan couldn't finish the game for the side and got out in the 17th over, he brought up his 14th T20I fifty and departed for 66 off 33 deliveries. Notably, no other English batsman has reached the fifty mark 10 or more times in men's T20Is.

The 33-year old was adjudged Man of the Match for the innings that was decorated with 6 fours and 4 sixes.

David Malan who supported the skipper hit the winning runs and remained not out at 54.

While chasing, openers Jonny Bairstow and 21-year old Tom Banton started off pretty well and hit 65 runs in the first powerplay. The duo was then dismissed on consecutive deliveries by Pakistan young right-arm leg break in the 7th over.

Malan and skipper Morgan then arrived at the crease and held a century run partnership. This was reportedly the seventh time that Morgan has put on a century stand in T20Is.

England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: As it happened

Earlier, Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam powered Pakistan to a solid 195/4 in their 20 overs after being put in to bat first. It was Pakistan's highest-ever T20I total against the English side.

Babar along with Fakhar Azam took Pakistan to a flying start and the duo set an opening stand of 72-runs.

After Zaman’s dismissal, ex-captain Hafeez continued the team's charge and also brought up his 2000 T20I runs to become third Pakistani batsman to achieve the feat.

Mohammad Hafeez has become just the third player to score T20I runs #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/577diSPFc3 — ICC (@ICC) August 30, 2020

Babar Azam continued his Test form and hit a half-century but was dismissed soon after.

Hafeez then anchored Pakistan’s innings with decent support from Shoaib Malik. Hafeez scored a brilliant 50 and was dismissed for 69 off 36 balls on the penultimate delivery of the first innings.

Earlier, the first match of the series, at the same location, was washed out after just 16.1 overs being bowled.

Pakistan will now be looking to make a come back in the final match and level the series on September 1.

Brief Scores:

England: 199-5 (19.1 overs) Eoin Morgan 66(33), David Malan 54*(36), Shadab Khan 3-34

Pakistan: 195-4 (20 0vers) Mohammad Hafeez 69(36), Babar Azam 56(44), Adil Rashid 2-32