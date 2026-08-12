With Stephen Fleming stepping down after a historic 17-year tenure as the head coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), speculation over who will succeed the legendary Kiwi has reached a fever pitch.
Former India off-spinner and long-time CSK stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin has dropped a major revelation, suggesting that England’s World Cup-winning captain, Eoin Morgan, is a leading candidate for the role.
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Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin, who has a long history with CSK, shared insights from his sources regarding the coaching search.
"I have a strong hunch. Eoin Morgan’s name is strongly linked to the CSK head coach role, per my sources. I think a decision will be made in the next week," he said.
The former India spinner noted early discussions are underway and that Morgan’s name is "doing the rounds strongly."
Notably, Morgan, the former England limited-overs captain has no prior experience as a head coach at international or franchise level. Since retiring from professional cricket, he has primarily worked in commentary, punditry, and related roles.
Morgan’s Tactical Acumen
Although Morgan has no prior head coaching experience at the international or franchise level since retiring in 2023, his white-ball legacy is unquestioned. He famously overhauled England's white-ball setup, leading them to their inaugural 2019 ODI World Cup victory, and captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the IPL 2021 final.
Rebuilding A Squad in Transition
CSK is navigating a tough phase, having missed the IPL playoffs for three consecutive seasons. With a mega auction approaching on the horizon, appointing a high-impact strategist like Morgan could usher in a fresh culture and modern white-ball philosophy.
The MS Dhoni Alternative
Interestingly, Ashwin noted that MS Dhoni taking over coaching responsibilities directly - or acting as a caretaker guide for a year - remains a realistic short-term option. Given how late the transition from Fleming comes relative to the next mega auction cycle, Dhoni’s direct leadership behind the scenes could provide vital stability.
Brendon McCullum Unlikely
Ashwin addressed rumors surrounding England head coach Brendon McCullum, noting that his full-time commitment to the ECB ahead of the 2027 World Cup makes an IPL crossover deal difficult.
Replacing Stephen Fleming, who delivered five IPL trophies to Chennai, is one of the toughest mandates in franchise cricket. If CSK finalizes an agreement with Eoin Morgan, it would signal a dramatic tactical shift towards a high-aggression, modern white-ball approach.
There has been no official confirmation from CSK. Any appointment would mark a significant shift for the five-time champions as they prepare for the next phase of the IPL cycle.
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