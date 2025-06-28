Essex Sign India’s Pacer Khaleel Ahmed For County Championship And One-Day Cup

Indian fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed has officially joined Essex County Cricket Club for the ongoing Rothesay County Championship and the upcoming Metro Bank One Day Cup. The left-arm pacer is set to add variety and depth to Essex’s bowling attack for the remainder of the English domestic season.

Khaleel, known for his ability to generate swing and maintain a steady pace, brings valuable experience from both the international and domestic circuits. The 26-year-old has represented India in 29 international matches, including 11 ODIs and 18 T20Is, and has been a consistent performer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and India’s domestic tournaments.

In red-ball and List A formats, Khaleel has steadily built a reputation for delivering with the new ball and in the middle overs. His ability to move the ball both ways and maintain control makes him a valuable asset in English conditions, where swing bowling often plays a decisive role.

Essex announced the signing as a strategic addition to their squad, highlighting the need for a left-arm pace option and the international experience that Khaleel brings. The club is currently competing in both the County Championship and preparing for the 50-over One Day Cup, where squad rotation and depth will be crucial.

Expressing his excitement, Khaleel said he is looking forward to embracing the challenges of county cricket and contributing to Essex’s success. “It’s an honour to join a club with such a proud history. I’m eager to test myself in English conditions and play my role in helping the team perform well in both formats,” he said.

This move also marks a new chapter for Khaleel, who last played for India in 2022 but remains in contention for a national comeback with strong performances on the domestic and overseas circuit. His recent displays, including a notable performance for India A during their tour of England, have kept him in the selectors’ sights.

Khaleel’s addition follows a growing trend of Indian cricketers participating in the English county season, using it as a platform to refine their skills, adapt to foreign conditions, and stay match-ready throughout the year.

As Essex gear up for crucial fixtures in both red and white-ball cricket, all eyes will be on how Khaleel adapts and performs in a new environment, one that has proven to be both challenging and rewarding for subcontinental bowlers in the past.