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ETPL 2026: Bas de Leede, Tim David star as Amsterdam Flames beat Rotterdam Dockers by 8 wickets

Amsterdam Flames chased down 177 in just 17.4 overs to beat Rotterdam Dockers by eight wickets in ETPL 2026. Bas de Leede and Tim David starred with unbeaten half-centuries, adding 113 runs to seal a dominant win.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
ETPL 2026: Bas de Leede, Tim David star as Amsterdam Flames beat Rotterdam Dockers by 8 wickets
Image Credit: European T20 Premier League

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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