/ETPL 2026: Bas de Leede, Tim David star as Amsterdam Flames beat Rotterdam Dockers by 8 wickets

Amsterdam Flames produced a dominant batting display to chase down 177 and beat Rotterdam Dockers by eight wickets in Match 17 of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026 at Sportpark Westvliet in Voorburg, Netherlands.
Rotterdam Dockers, after being asked to bat first, posted 176/6 in their 20 overs. Faf du Plessis led the scoring with a composed 60 off 47 balls, while Heinrich Klaasen contributed 29 off 19. However, it was David Wiese who provided the late fireworks, smashing an unbeaten 43 off just 16 balls with three fours and four sixes.
Michael Bracewell was the standout bowler for Amsterdam Flames, claiming 3/30 from his four overs. Aryan Dutt and Tim Pringle picked up one wicket each as Rotterdam finished on a competitive total.
Amsterdam's chase suffered an early setback when David Wiese dismissed Steven Smith for nine, while Yuvraj Samra's 25 off 18 balls ended with the score on 65/2. From there, however, Bas de Leede and Tim David took complete control of the innings.
De Leede remained unbeaten on 69 off 50 balls, hitting seven fours and a six, while Tim David smashed an unbeaten 68 off 35 deliveries, including five fours and four sixes. The pair added 113 runs to put Amsterdam firmly in command.
The Flames completed the chase in just 17.4 overs, finishing on 178/2 to seal an eight-wicket victory with 14 balls to spare. Bas de Leede was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten half-century.
The ETPL action will resume on September 9 with Dublin Guardians taking on Belfast Wolves in Match 18 at Malahide, Ireland. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:45 PM IST (2:15 PM local time).
The fixture will be played at Malahide Cricket Club, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the ETPL league stage.
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