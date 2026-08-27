Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /ETPL 2026: Glenn Maxwell’s 60 powers Belfast Wolves to 52-run win over Dublin Guardians

ETPL 2026: Glenn Maxwell’s 60 powers Belfast Wolves to 52-run win over Dublin Guardians

The second match of the ETPL 2026 produced a clear early message: Belfast Wolves possess the depth to recover from pressure and the firepower to turn a competitive position into a dominant one. They were 48 for three and later 68 for four, but Chapman and Maxwell refused to allow the innings to stall. Their 84 run partnership transformed the game before the bowlers completed the job. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 10:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 10:40 PM IST
ETPL 2026: Glenn Maxwell’s 60 powers Belfast Wolves to 52-run win over Dublin Guardians
Image Credit: European T20 Premier League

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
ETPL 2026: Glenn Maxwell’s 60 powers Belfast Wolves to 52-run win over Dublin Guardians
2
3
4
5