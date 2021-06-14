हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Euro Cup

Euro 2020: Patrik Schick scores stunning goal from halfway line as Czech Republic beat Scotland - WATCH

In the second half, Schick spotted the Scotland goalkeeper way off the mark and he attempted a goal from just inside his own half. The attempt resulted in a marvelous goal the Czech Republic gained a 2-0 lead in the 52nd minute.

Euro 2020: Patrik Schick scores stunning goal from halfway line as Czech Republic beat Scotland - WATCH
Patrik Schick celebrates after scoring a stunner against Scotland (Source: Twitter)

Patrik Schick scored a brace as the Czech Republic defeated Scotland 2-0 in the Group D encounter of the ongoing European Championships here at Hampden Park on Monday.

The Czech Republic gained full three points from the match against Scotland and they will next lock horns against Croatia on June 18 while Scotland will take on England on the same day.

The first half between Scotland and the Czech Republic saw no goals till the 40th minute. In the 42nd minute, Patrik Schick broke the deadlock and the Czech Republic gained a 1-0 lead. No more goals were scored in the first half.

In the first half, Czech Republic had two shots on target while Scotland had just one shot on target. In terms of possession, Scotland held on to the ball for more duration but they were not able to register a goal in the first half.

In the second half, Schick spotted the Scotland goalkeeper way off the mark and he attempted a goal from just inside his own half. The attempt resulted in a marvelous goal the Czech Republic gained a 2-0 lead in the 52nd minute.

No more goals were scored in the match and the Czech Republic walked away with a comfortable 2-0 win.

Later in the day, Poland will square off against Slovakia while in another match, Spain will lock horns against Sweden.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Euro CupCzech RepublicScotlandUEFA Euro 2020
Next
Story

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: THIS is how MS Dhoni reacted to sudden death of SSR

Must Watch

PT12M22S

Madhya Pradesh: Ground report of 'war' Rala village against Coronavirus