Euro 2020: Patrik Schick scores stunning goal from halfway line as Czech Republic beat Scotland - WATCH

Patrik Schick scored a brace as the Czech Republic defeated Scotland 2-0 in the Group D encounter of the ongoing European Championships here at Hampden Park on Monday.

The Czech Republic gained full three points from the match against Scotland and they will next lock horns against Croatia on June 18 while Scotland will take on England on the same day.

The first half between Scotland and the Czech Republic saw no goals till the 40th minute. In the 42nd minute, Patrik Schick broke the deadlock and the Czech Republic gained a 1-0 lead. No more goals were scored in the first half.

In the first half, Czech Republic had two shots on target while Scotland had just one shot on target. In terms of possession, Scotland held on to the ball for more duration but they were not able to register a goal in the first half.

In the second half, Schick spotted the Scotland goalkeeper way off the mark and he attempted a goal from just inside his own half. The attempt resulted in a marvelous goal the Czech Republic gained a 2-0 lead in the 52nd minute.

Superb goal from Patrick Schick of Czech Republic....So far, Best goal of the Euro tournament pic.twitter.com/tYIiDX8rXk — Appah Malouda (@appah_malouda99) June 14, 2021

No more goals were scored in the match and the Czech Republic walked away with a comfortable 2-0 win.

Later in the day, Poland will square off against Slovakia while in another match, Spain will lock horns against Sweden.