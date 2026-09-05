/'Even 300 is being scored': IPL legend Suresh Raina demands rethink of ‘unfair’ Impact Player rule

Former India and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina recently voiced strong opposition to the impact player rule utilized in the Indian Premier League. Having secured four titles during his career, the veteran cricketer argued that the regulation heavily disadvantages bowlers. Ever since tournament organizers introduced the policy in 2023, numerous prominent athletes have criticized it, with international stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also expressing their dissatisfaction during the 2024 campaign.
The regulation permits clubs to name five substitution candidates at the coin toss and deploy one at any stage of a fixture. Consequently, total scores have inflated dramatically over the past three seasons, pushing targets past 200 runs routinely while totals of 250 plus become commonplace. During the 2024 edition, the Punjab Kings even chased down a target exceeding 260 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Raina Shares His Perspective With Aakash Chopra
Discussing the matter with former national teammate Aakash Chopra, Raina explained why the format requires revision.
'I am against the Impact player rule. A lot of fit players also bat and just sit down. How will you improve? There is no such rule in the World Cup. I understand the entertainment factor, but there is nothing left for the bowlers. Earlier, 170 was a competitive score, but now 250 is being chased as well. Even 300 is being scored,' Raina told the former India batter, Aakash Chopra.
'Leave something for the bowlers. There is no wicket-taking option. The batters don't get out, and with extra batters, there will be pressure on the bowlers,' he added.
Stance On Overseas Franchise Leagues
Beyond discussing tactical rules, the 2011 World Cup champion addressed whether domestic athletes should participate in foreign competitions, asserting that current local standards render external exposure unnecessary.
'I feel Indian players should not be allowed now. Our league has become very big. When we used to go on Australia and England tours before, I used to ask this. I had come close to playing as well, but then they said no,' said Raina.
'Now, a lot of outside players come here, and the quality of foreign leagues has also gone down. Back then, I would have definitely said yes. But at this time, we are ruling the world. Cricket is going somewhere else, and our team is very solid,' he added.
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