‘Even His Haters Are Clapping For Him’: Fans Laud Rohit Sharma After He Hits Century After 16 Months During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma returned to form in style as he smashed his 32nd ODI century during the second ODI on February 9 at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. While taking part in the first ODI, Rohit was dismissed early by Saqib Mahmood and as a result, a lot of people castigated him.

While chasing the total of 305, Rohit took an aggressive approach as he reached his fifty in just 30 balls. Rohit took on the likes of Mahmood, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood, tormenting them all around the park. Rohit brought up his century in style, smashing six off Rashid over mid-on. The Indian team skipper took just 76 balls to reach the three-figure mark with the help of 7 sixes and 9 fours.

" He steps out...!! He completed his hundred...!! He Performed when it was needed the most...!!"



- {Rohit Sharma}, Today Even His Haters Are Clapping For Him...!!



pic.twitter.com/WbijwPVueT — Gillfied⁷ (Was_gill) February 9, 2025

The man looks so emotional. I've never seen him this emotional after scoring a 100 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/bJvFYwy8aj — (akshaysthought) February 9, 2025

Out of form, huge pressure from everyone including from Coach and media, still Rohit sharma scored a magnificent Hundred, Love you Rohit #INDvENG#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/5MECiegfy3 February 9, 2025

Earlier, Rohit crossed West Indies batter Chris Gayle to rise up to second in the highest six-hitters in ODIs. Rohit Sharma who came to play the match with 331 maximums, surpassed the West Indies legend when he smashed a six over midwicket against Gus Atkinson in the 2nd over.

Previosly, the English team ended up posting a fighting total of 304 in their 50 overs despite losing all their wickets. The likes of Joe Root (69), Jos Buttler (34), Harry Brook (31), and Liam Livingstone (41) came up with crucial contributions for their team. For India, Ravindra Jadeja was India’s top bowler, scalping three wickets.