'Even if he thought Virat or Rohit must move on': 2011 WC Winner drops a bombshell on Gautam Gambhir's role in Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Test retirements

The retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin remains one of the most unexpected moments in recent Indian sporting history. Stepping away in the middle of the high-stakes 2024-25 India vs. Australia series, Ashwin made his announcement in December 2024 following the third Test in Brisbane. Having featured in the second Test at Adelaide, he was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja for the Brisbane fixture, prompting the veteran to conclude a legendary career.

Ashwin retired as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test history, boasting 537 scalps in 106 matches, trailing only the great Anil Kumble who holds 619 wickets.

The Decision to Walk Away

During the RevSportz Conclave on Tuesday, Ashwin provided a transparent look into the mindset that led to his exit. Now approaching 40, the spinner addressed whether he could have stayed on to break Kumble’s record.

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"One of my strongest assets, I feel, is my ability to make decisions. Whether it's right or wrong is for people to debate. But at the end of the day, it's my life. I need to do it on my terms," Ashwin explained.

He noted that the selection patterns in Australia served as a clear signal.

"The moment, I think, at Perth, when we had Jaddu and myself as the lead spinners in the side, and Washy played that game in Perth, and then the next game, again, I came in, and then I had to again make way, was kind of suggestive or indicative to me that my time was up. And if somebody else had to come and take up that place, by all means, they need their space and time. And I'm not one of those guys who will hang around, you know, wanting to see if I can make a comeback."

Addressing the Gautam Gambhir Era

With rumors of "favouritism" occasionally surrounding head coach Gautam Gambhir, Ashwin offered a witty and grounded perspective on the coach’s responsibility to the future of the squad.

"If somebody has to have angst against Gautam, it's me, right? I come out on his second or third tour as coach..." Ashwin joked, before turning serious about the necessity of a coach making difficult calls regarding senior players like himself, Virat Kohli, or Rohit Sharma.

"Gautam, the coach, has a job to do for me in many ways, and even if he thought that I must move on or Virat must move on or Rohit must move on, it's okay; it's fine because he has a job to do. And at that particular instance, if I felt bitter about it, that's also okay because it's my emotion. But if you detach yourself from that, it's clear to me that he has a job to do, and maybe I do not have a future in his regime," Ashwin added.

A Lesson in Detachment

Ashwin emphasized that the adulation received by Indian cricketers can often cloud their perspective, leading to a sense of invincibility. He noted that he has consistently worked to "shed ego" to understand the bigger picture of the sport.

"But if you detach yourself, things do make sense. Sometimes, because of the adulation we get in this country, we do end up thinking that we are invincible, which is not the case.":

The "Scientists" Legacy: Ashwin was often referred to as the "Scientist" of cricket due to his meticulous preparation and constant innovation, such as the carrom ball and various flick-releases.

All-Round Brilliance: Beyond his 537 wickets, Ashwin finished his career with over 3,000 Test runs, including five centuries, making him one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the game.

The Transition: Since his retirement, India has leaned heavily on the trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel to fill the massive void left by the veteran off-spinner.