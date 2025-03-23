Ahead of the much-anticipated clash of IPL 2025 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has broken his silence on his future with five-time champions in the cash-rich league.





In the last few seasons of IPL, there have been plenty of debates and discussions around MS Dhoni's future with Chennai Super Kings. And Dhoni gears up for another season, once again speculations are rife over Dhoni's career in IPL.Speaking to official broadcasters ahead of the 'El Clasico' clash of IPL 2025 in Chennai, the 43-year-old Dhoni said that he could play for CSK for as long as he wants to."I can play for as long as I want for CSK. That's my franchise. Even if I'm in a wheelchair, they'll drag me," Dhoni told Jio Hotstar.Meanwhile, Dhoni needs 19 runs to become Chennai Super Kings' highest run-scorer in the IPL. Ex-CSK star Suresh Raina currently holds the record with 4687 runs.Ahead of the CSK's first game of the IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chepauk, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad spoke about MS Dhoni's role in the team and his training method for the season."I think his training is very much limited to whatever he tries to achieve. Or whatever his role would be in the IPL. So, it is pretty much very simple, focused on trying to hit as many sixes as possible and trying to get the right swing, trying to be in the best shape," said Gaikwad."That is what I think initially he was trying to do. And then I never thought he was out of shape even on the first day. So, I think obviously he is special - he's done it for so many years. So, definitely that always will be there. If you see now even Sachin Tendulkar is batting as great as he is right now at the age of 50 (51). So, I think there are still many years to go," he added.The CSK skipper also mentioned that the 43-year-old Dhoni inspires everyone in the team with his performances."I mean everyday we get to see him. Obviously, it inspires us a lot. A lot of new players have joined the team and sometimes they, as professional cricketers, struggle to strike the ball as good as he is striking it right now," Gaikwad said."So, definitely it inspires a lot of us including myself, including everyone from the group. So, whatever he is doing at the age of 43, I think it is remarkable. It is really commendable. And definitely, he will be looking to contribute in the best way he can. But I mean we have certain strengths that we have been following since the last two years. So, I think nothing much really changes and hopefully he will continue to deliver those crucial knocks for us," he added.