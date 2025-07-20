'Even If You Were Jealous At One Point In Time' : R Ashwin Addresses Rivalry Rumours With Harbhajan Singh

Ravichandran Ashwin has responded to long-standing speculation about tension between him and fellow Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. Addressing the rumours in a conversation on his YouTube channel, Ashwin emphasised that jealousy is often a reflection of individual perspective. Over the years, there has been frequent chatter, especially on social media, suggesting that Harbhajan may have felt envious of Ashwin's rise in Indian cricket. Though both spinners largely played in different eras, the narrative of rivalry has persisted.

"This whole jealousy bit, before I allow you to answer that, let me clarify something. People look at everything from their perspective. For example, if they are passing a comment on me, they believe that others would see the world through their eyes," Ashwin said during a teaser of the latest episode of his YouTube show Kutti Stories.

Referring to the comments made online, Ashwin asked Harbhajan, "Their comments that you (Harbhajan) are jealous of this person who is interviewing you today (Ashwin), what would that be about, Bhajji pa?"

Ashwin explained that such judgments are shaped by the mindset of the individuals making them and not by the reality of their relationship. He also noted that even if jealousy had ever existed between them, it would be understandable given the competitive nature of professional sport.

In the same conversation, Harbhajan addressed the rumours directly and posed the question to Ashwin, "Do you think I am jealous of you? You are sitting with me today, and we have spoken at length. Do you think I am that kind of person?"

Ashwin replied, "Even if you were jealous at one point in time, I think it's justified. That is my point, and I will never take it wrong because we are all human. Naturally, it is bound to be like that. Some people believe I retired because Washington Sundar is in the thick of things. All of this is the perspective of others."

Ashwin recently retired as India's second-highest wicket-taker in international cricket. The candid conversation between two of India’s greatest off-spinners appears to put an end to lingering assumptions about their relationship. Harbhajan Singh is currently playing the World Championship of legends and is currently living life as a broadcaster.

R Ashwin has a total of 765 international wickets across all formats (537 in Tests, 156 in ODIs, and 72 in T20Is).

Harbhajan Singh has a total of 711 international wickets across all formats (417 in Tests, 269 in ODIs, and 25 in T20Is).