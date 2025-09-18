Former India cricketer Murali Kartik strongly criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for what he described as "unnecessary boycott drama" before their final group-stage clash in the Asia Cup 2025 against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The former left-arm spinner took aim at Pakistan’s actions, which included threatening to withdraw from the tournament and refusing to leave their hotel on time. These protests eventually caused their must-win fixture to be delayed by an hour.

"If you want to take a stand, please go ahead. I think for everybody in life, you take a stand, but stick to it. Have the conviction to stick to it. Just because you see that there could be a financial implication, which is 16 million USD over a handshake saga or for something like this, I can't think of anything. Even kids in kindergarten nowadays don't behave like this, so it's a bit funny and again you're holding so many people to ransom for no rhyme or reason, absolutely no rhyme or reason," Kartik said while speaking to Cricbuzz.

PCB drama

The controversy came after PCB expressed dissatisfaction with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for continuing with the appointment of match referee Andy Pycroft, following what has come to be known as the "handshake controversy" in their earlier group game against India. India had skipped the traditional handshakes during and after that match, citing solidarity with the victims of the recent terror attacks in Pahalgam while also paying tribute to the Indian Army for carrying out Operation Sindoor successfully. PCB considered this an insult and demanded an investigation into the conduct of match officials.

Murali Kartik also sympathised with fans caught in the chaos. "People watching at home, the match is going to be delayed by an hour, so now even in, you know, even fans in Pakistan, kids in Pakistan who wanted to watch their heroes play now have to stay up much later when it's a school night," he remarked. Pakistan Defeated UAE by 41 runs to progress into Super 4 stage. The men in green will now face India on September 21.