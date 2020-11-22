Even our reserves are quick, says India’s Mohammed Shami ahead of Australia series

The depth in the fast bowling department and the camaraderie that the players share between them are among the biggest reasons why India's pace battery is rated as one of the best in the world, according to leading pacer Mohammed Shami. Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are considered the core of a plethora of fast bowlers who have been integral to India's success in Test cricket in recent years.

"Our fast bowling group can bowl at 140 kmph plus and you need that kind of pace in Australia," Shami said in an interview on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official website.

"Even our reserves are quick, you don't get to see that kind of an attack. We thrive on challenges. We have the experience. We have variety in our spin bowling attack too. We can bowl fast but we are all different, our skills are different. India have quality batsmen and we bowl at them in the nets. We don't look at names, we focus on our skills. You can be a world-class batsman, but one good ball will still get you out," Shami said.

India will be banking on Shami and Co. during their upcoming tour of Australia. The 30-year-old pacer comes into the series after a successfull Indian Premier League in which he took 20 wickets in 14 matches.

"My performances for Kings XI Punjab in IPL has given me a lot of confidence and put me in the right zone. The biggest advantage is that I can now prepare for the upcoming series without any pressure. There is no burden on me. I am very comfortable at the moment. I had worked hard on my bowling and my fitness in the lockdown. I knew that IPL would take place sooner or later and I was preparing myself for it," he said.