As the Indian national cricket team prepares to launch its two match red ball series against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday, August 15, 2026, skipper Shubman Gill stands on the threshold of multiple historic achievements in the International Cricket Council World Test Championship.
The upcoming bilateral encounter carries critical weight for both nations in their pursuit of securing a berth in the World Test Championship final at The Oval next year. India currently occupies fifth position on the qualification standings table, while home side Sri Lanka holds sixth place.
The Pursuit of 3,000 WTC Runs and Captaincy Benchmarks
Gill requires just 157 runs across the two Test matches in Sri Lanka to become the first Indian batter in history to accumulate 3,000 career runs in the World Test Championship. Since the inception of the global Test tournament, the 26 year old right hander has compiled 2,843 runs across 40 matches and 73 innings, maintaining a batting average of 43.07 alongside 10 centuries and 8 half centuries.
Simultaneously, Gill is closing in on a leadership landmark in the ongoing 2025 to 2027 World Test Championship cycle. Having registered 950 runs across eight Test matches since assuming national captaincy duties, Gill needs only 50 additional runs to become the first Indian skipper to breach the 1,000 run mark in a single World Test Championship cycle.
The Indian captain encountered a minor fitness setback during pre series preparation, skipping his turn to bat on the opening day of India's warm up fixture due to a minor impact injury. However, medical staff expect him to take his place in the starting eleven for the series opener in Galle.
Comparative Leaderboard of Indian Batters in WTC History
Gill currently leads all Indian batters in total runs scored throughout World Test Championship history, closely followed by premier wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and former captain Rohit Sharma.
Shubman Gill: 40 matches, 73 innings, 2,843 runs, highest score 269, average 43.07, 10 hundreds, 8 fifties, 318 fours, 46 sixes
Rishabh Pant: 40 matches, 71 innings, 2,780 runs, highest score 146, average 41.49, 6 hundreds, 16 fifties, 302 fours, 77 sixes
Rohit Sharma: 40 matches, 69 innings, 2,716 runs, highest score 212, average 41.15, 9 hundreds, 8 fifties, 322 fours, 56 sixes
Virat Kohli: 46 matches, 79 innings, 2,617 runs, highest score 254 not out, average 35.36, 5 hundreds, 11 fifties, 296 fours, 11 sixes
Ravindra Jadeja: 48 matches, 73 innings, 2,610 runs, highest score 175 not out, average 42.78, 5 hundreds, 18 fifties, 249 fours, 42 sixes
Yashasvi Jaiswal: 28 matches, 53 innings, 2,511 runs, highest score 214 not out, average 49.23, 7 hundreds, 13 fifties, 312 fours, 45 sixes
KL Rahul: 33 matches, 62 innings, 2,148 runs, highest score 137, average 36.46, 9 hundreds, 2 fifties, 260 fours, 16 sixes
Cheteshwar Pujara: 35 matches, 62 innings, 1,769 runs, highest score 102 not out, average 29.98, 1 hundred, 15 fifties, 225 fours, 5 sixes
Ajinkya Rahane: 29 matches, 49 innings, 1,589 runs, highest score 115, average 34.54, 3 hundreds, 9 fifties, 189 fours, 9 sixes
Mayank Agarwal: 19 matches, 33 innings, 1,293 runs, highest score 243, average 39.18, 4 hundreds, 4 fifties, 170 fours, 23 sixes
Ravichandran Ashwin: 41 matches, 58 innings, 1,142 runs, highest score 113, average 20.76, 2 hundreds, 3 fifties, 133 fours, 9 sixes
On the global leaderboard, England Test captain Joe Root sits comfortably at the top of the all time World Test Championship charts, having amassed 6,651 runs across 77 matches.
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