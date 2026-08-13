Sediqullah Atal made history on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, by securing the record for the highest individual score in a One Day International by a player celebrating their birthday. The left-handed batter marked his 25th birthday with an explosive knock of 143 runs from 120 balls for Afghanistan during the fourth ODI against Ireland in Belfast, eclipsing the previous milestone held by New Zealand player Tom Latham.
Latham had previously registered an unbeaten 140 off 123 balls against the Netherlands in Hamilton on April 2, 2022, while celebrating his 30th birthday.
Before Latham, legendary Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar held a prominent position on this unique list. Tendulkar scored 134 runs off 131 deliveries on his 25th birthday, guiding India to a six-wicket victory over Australia in the Coca-Cola Cup final in Sharjah on April 24, 1998.
Highest ODI Scores on a Birthday
Sediqullah Atal: Afghanistan, 143 runs, 120 balls, 17 fours and 4 sixes, 25th birthday, against Ireland in Belfast on August 12, 2026
Tom Latham: New Zealand, 140* runs, 123 balls, 10 fours and 5 sixes, 30th birthday, against Netherlands in Hamilton on April 2, 2022
Sachin Tendulkar: India, 134 runs, 131 balls, 12 fours and 3 sixes, 25th birthday, against Australia in Sharjah on April 24, 1998
The club of players celebrating milestone birthdays with centuries also features former India batter Vinod Kambli, who became the pioneer of the feat by hitting an unbeaten 100 against England in Jaipur on his 21st birthday on January 18, 1993. Virat Kohli later mirrored the achievement for India by compiling an undefeated 101 runs from 121 balls against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5, 2023, his 35th birthday.
Record Partnership and Team Dominance
During his remarkable 120-ball stay at the crease under the guidance of the Rahmat Shah-led team, Atal smashed 17 fours and four sixes. He orchestrated a mammoth 231-run partnership for the second wicket alongside opening partner Ibrahim Zadran, who contributed a stellar 107 runs off 118 deliveries, featuring 11 fours and a single six. Zadran's own milestone performance elevated him to become the joint-third-fastest batter globally to accumulate 2,000 runs in ODI history. Furthermore, the 231-run association between Atal and Zadran established a new benchmark as the highest second-wicket partnership in ODIs for Afghanistan.
Highest ODI Partnerships for Afghanistan
Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 256 runs, 1st wicket, against Bangladesh in Chattogram on July 8, 2023
Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi: 242 runs, 6th wicket, against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on February 9, 2024
Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal: 231 runs, 2nd wicket, against Ireland in Belfast on August 12, 2026
Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 227 runs, 1st wicket, against Pakistan in Hambantota on August 24, 2023
Karim Sadiq and Mohammad Shahzad: 218* runs, 2nd wicket, against Scotland in Ayr on August 16, 2010
Mohammad Shahzad and Noor Ali Zadran: 205 runs, 2nd wicket, against Canada in Sharjah on February 16, 2010
Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah: 195 runs, 2nd wicket, against Zimbabwe in Harare on June 6, 2022
Abdul Malik and Sediqullah Atal: 191 runs, 1st wicket, against Zimbabwe in Harare on December 19, 2024
Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah: 184 runs, 3rd wicket, against Ireland in Abu Dhabi on January 24, 2021
Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah: 181 runs, 3rd wicket, against Zimbabwe in Harare on June 4, 2022
Wednesday's masterclass marked Atal's second triple-figure score in the 50-over format. His maiden century had previously come via a 104-run performance off 128 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare on December 19, 2024
Afghnaistan win a thriller
Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah praised Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran for their crucial second-wicket partnership after Afghanistan secured a 42-run win over Ireland in Belfast. Shah said the team had targeted a 300-plus total and credited the batters for adapting well to the conditions while building the innings patiently. He also explained his move down to No. 8 as a decision based on the team’s requirements and maintaining their momentum. Shah acknowledged Ireland’s strong fightback, particularly from Andrew Balbirnie and Curtis Campher, but said Afghanistan’s early wickets helped disrupt their momentum. Afghanistan now lead the five-match ODI series 3-0.
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