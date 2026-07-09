/'Every bowler will target him': Parthiv Patel warns Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after England expose short-ball weakness

"Not just Jofra Archer, I think anyone who watched the IPL would not be surprised that there is a deliberate plan to bowl short to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. It wasn’t just the wicket ball; the ball before it was short as well. In the first game, on the delivery he hit for six, it may not have bounced as much, but the line was the same," Parthiv told Jio Hotstar.