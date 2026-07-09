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'Every bowler will target him': Parthiv Patel warns Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after England expose short-ball weakness

Parthiv Patel believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will continue to face short-pitched bowling in international cricket, saying England's tactic will become the blueprint for other teams. The former India wicketkeeper also urged India's batters to show better game awareness and adapt to English conditions ahead of the fourth T20I.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 03:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
'Every bowler will target him': Parthiv Patel warns Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after England expose short-ball weakness
Image Credit: IANS

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