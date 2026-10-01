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'Every part of my body is cramping': Shubman Gill reacts to historic 223* vs West Indies

 Battered by oppressive heat and battling severe leg cramps, India captain Shubman Gill admitted that every muscle in his body was hurting after his record-breaking unbeaten 223 carried India to a historic eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second ODI here. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 09:30 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 09:30 AM IST
'Every part of my body is cramping': Shubman Gill reacts to historic 223* vs West Indies
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Every part of my body is cramping': Shubman Gill reacts to historic 223* vs West Indies
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