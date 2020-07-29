Every time I write something about Stuart Broad, people relate to 6 sixes: Yuvraj Singh asks fans to applaud his 500 Test wickets

New Delhi: India's former cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday (July 29, 2020) wished England's fast bowler Stuart Broad on taking 500 Test wickets and appealed to people to not relate this 'hard work' to 'Broady' getting hit for 6 sixes.

Yuvi was referring to the ICC Men's first T20 World Cup tournament in 2007 when he had got the title of 'sixer-king' after hitting Broad six sixes in a single over.

The left-handed Indian stalwart took to Twitter and wrote, "I’m sure every time I write something about Stuart Broad, people relate to him getting hit for 6 sixes! Today I request all my fans to applaud what he has achieved!"

He added, "500 test wickets is no joke-it takes hard work, dedication & determination. Broady you’re a legend! Hats off."

Earlier on Tuesday, Broad led England to a 2-1 series win against West Indies by taking 10 wickets in the match.

The 34-year-old became the second English bowler to take 500 wickets in a white jersey.

He also became the fourth fast bowler and seventh overall across the international sides to grab 500 Test wickets.

Coming back to India's match against England in Durban in September 2007, Broad was dispatched for six sixes by Yuvi in the 19th over of Men in Blues' innings.

Yuvraj who raced to his fifty off just 12 balls still holds the record of the fastest-half century in the T20 internationals.

Broad who made his Test debut in December 2007 has played 140 Tests to date and has taken 501 wickets at an average of 27.95 with a strike rate of 56.77.

He has also appeared in 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is and has scalped 178 wickets and 65 wickets respectively.