‘Everyone Feels That Fear’: Suryakumar Yadav Admits Fear Of Losing T20I Captaincy As Shubman Gill Rises In Indian Cricket

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has admitted to feeling a “healthy fear” about losing his captaincy role, following the rapid rise of Shubman Gill as India’s new leader in ODIs and Tests. Speaking to The Indian Express, Yadav said, “I am very happy for him that he has become captain in two formats. He has done really well. I won’t lie, everyone feels that fear. But it’s the kind of fear that keeps you motivated.”

Yadav’s statement offers a candid look at the competition and mutual respect within the Indian dressing room, where young leaders like Gill are gradually stepping up.

Shubman Gill’s Swift Rise As Captain

In 2025, Shubman Gill took over as India’s captain in the ODI and Test formats, succeeding Rohit Sharma. He led India to an impressive Test series draw against England and is now gearing up for his first ODI assignment as skipper against Australia.

Gill’s leadership journey, at just 26, has been marked by calmness, tactical maturity, and a hunger to succeed, traits that have earned him the trust of both players and selectors.

‘Fear Keeps You Motivated’: SKY On Leadership Pressure

Yadav, who has been leading India’s T20I side since late 2023, acknowledged that such competition pushes him to perform better. He emphasised that this “fear” is not insecurity, but motivation. “That kind of fear keeps you sharp and helps you grow. When I started my international career, I didn’t think about losing anything. I just wanted to enjoy playing for India,” he added.

A Bond Of Respect Between Two Leaders

Despite speculation about leadership transitions, Yadav made it clear that his relationship with Gill remains strong. The two share a friendly rapport off the field and often exchange ideas about the game. “The camaraderie between us is amazing. We both push each other to do better,” Yadav noted.

The Road Ahead For Both Captains

India’s upcoming three-match ODI series in Australia, starting October 20, will be led by Gill. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav will return to action as T20I captain when India takes on Australia in a five-match T20 series from October 29 to November 8.

As India transitions into a new leadership era, both Gill and Yadav represent the next generation of Indian cricket: talented, confident, and fearless in their own styles.