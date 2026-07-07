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Ex-Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran passes away at 38 after prolonged illness

Shapoor Zadran, who represented Afghanistan in 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is between 2009 and 2020, had been undergoing treatment in New Delhi. He had been in the intensive care unit (ICU) since May. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 03:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Ex-Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran passes away at 38 after prolonged illness
Image Credit: IANS

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