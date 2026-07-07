/Ex-Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran passes away at 38 after prolonged illness

Zadran, who represented Afghanistan in 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is between 2009 and 2020, had been undergoing treatment in New Delhi after being diagnosed with stage four haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and life-threatening condition that triggers severe inflammation and can damage the bone marrow, liver, spleen and lymph nodes. He had been in the intensive care unit (ICU) since May.