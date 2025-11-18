Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986314https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ex-captain-returns-to-helm-after-sri-lanka-make-major-changes-in-squad-for-pakistan-tour-after-illness-to-players-2986314.html
NewsCricket
SRI LANKA

Ex-Captain Returns to Helm After Sri Lanka Make MAJOR Changes In Squad For Pakistan Tour After Illness To Players

Sri Lanka Cricket Board has confirmed that two players will be missing out on the T20I tri-series in Pakistan owing to illness.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 01:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ex-Captain Returns to Helm After Sri Lanka Make MAJOR Changes In Squad For Pakistan Tour After Illness To Players Pic credit: Sri Lanka Cricket

Sri Lanka have made significant last-minute adjustments to their squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and hosts Pakistan after illness, scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi, starting November 18.

A statement from Sri Lanka Cricket Board confirmed that skipper Charith Asalanka and pacer Asitha Fernando will be missing out on the series owing to illness.  

The two players will be returning back home, a precautionary measure to ensure that they receive proper care and sufficient time to recover for future assignments.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Captain Charith Asalanka and fast bowler Asitha Fernando, both suffering from illness, will return home. The two players will not take part in the upcoming tri-series featuring Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe," the Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement. 

"This precautionary decision ensures they receive proper care and sufficient time to recover ahead of future assignments," it added. 

ALSO READ: Meet Head Coaches Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics

Former Skipper Takes Reins Of Sri Lanka's Tri-Series Squad

Meanwhile, former captain and seasoned all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will take over the reins for the upcoming tri-series in Pakistan. 

Furthermore, uncapped batter Pavan Rathnayake, who made his ODI debut in the recently concluded series against Pakistan, has been added to the T20I squad as well.

Notably, Sri Lanka arrive into the tri-series on the back of a 3-0 series defeat at the hands of Pakistan. The upcoming matches will provide all three teams with vital preparation for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka. 

Tri-Series Schedule* 

November 18: Pakistan v Zimbabwe

November 20: Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe

November 22: Pakistan v Sri Lanka

November 23: Pakistan v Zimbabwe

November 25: Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe

November 27: Pakistan v Sri Lanka

November 29: Final

*All fixtures to be played in Rawalpindi

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

bangladesh sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To Death - Will India Hand Her Over To Dhaka?
Milk Capital of the World
‘Milk Capital Of The World’: How A Small City Made This Country A Dairy Giant
Ayni Air Base Tajikistan
India’s Mysterious Exit From Tajikistan: The Secret Story Of Ayni Air Base
bangladesh sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina Case: Verdict A ‘Sham,’ Says Son Of Ousted Bangladesh PM
School Assembly News Headlines
School Assembly News Headlines, Nov 18: Sheikh Hasina Verdict- Other Updates
Bihar election result 2025
Bihar: Another Reality Check For Congress After Mahagathbandhan’s Big Defeat
bangladesh sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina Case: After Court's Death Sentence Verdict, MEA Issues Response
Karnataka
Karnataka: High Command Will Take Call On Cabinet Reshuffle, Says Siddaramaiah
Bihar Politics
Wonder For BJP, Blunder For RJD: Why ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’ Promise Failed
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: NIA Arrests Another Aide, Accused Of Providing Technical Support