Ex-Captain Returns to Helm After Sri Lanka Make MAJOR Changes In Squad For Pakistan Tour After Illness To Players
Sri Lanka Cricket Board has confirmed that two players will be missing out on the T20I tri-series in Pakistan owing to illness.
Sri Lanka have made significant last-minute adjustments to their squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and hosts Pakistan after illness, scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi, starting November 18.
A statement from Sri Lanka Cricket Board confirmed that skipper Charith Asalanka and pacer Asitha Fernando will be missing out on the series owing to illness.
The two players will be returning back home, a precautionary measure to ensure that they receive proper care and sufficient time to recover for future assignments.
"Captain Charith Asalanka and fast bowler Asitha Fernando, both suffering from illness, will return home. The two players will not take part in the upcoming tri-series featuring Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe," the Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.
"This precautionary decision ensures they receive proper care and sufficient time to recover ahead of future assignments," it added.
Former Skipper Takes Reins Of Sri Lanka's Tri-Series Squad
Meanwhile, former captain and seasoned all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will take over the reins for the upcoming tri-series in Pakistan.
Furthermore, uncapped batter Pavan Rathnayake, who made his ODI debut in the recently concluded series against Pakistan, has been added to the T20I squad as well.
Notably, Sri Lanka arrive into the tri-series on the back of a 3-0 series defeat at the hands of Pakistan. The upcoming matches will provide all three teams with vital preparation for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka.
Tri-Series Schedule*
November 18: Pakistan v Zimbabwe
November 20: Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe
November 22: Pakistan v Sri Lanka
November 23: Pakistan v Zimbabwe
November 25: Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe
November 27: Pakistan v Sri Lanka
November 29: Final
*All fixtures to be played in Rawalpindi
