Ex-County Coach Suspended for Sending Unsolicited Sexual Images To Junior Female Colleagues, Why His Name Stays Secret?

An unnamed former county cricket coach has been suspended from all cricket-related activities for a period of nine months following serious allegations of sexual misconduct. The Cricket Discipline Panel, which operates independently, issued the ruling after the coach admitted to multiple breaches of professional conduct. The incidents took place over the summers of 2023 and 2024. During this time, the coach sent unsolicited sexual images to two junior female colleagues. He also attempted to kiss one of the women in a club dressing room. Both complainants were younger and held less senior positions. The coach admitted to five violations of the sport’s conduct code. Due to exceptional health-related reasons and a high risk of harm, the panel has opted not to disclose the coach’s identity. The disciplinary report outlined disturbing patterns of behaviour that led to his immediate removal from his coaching position. He has not been involved in the sport since.

The imposed ban includes six months that are backdated to when he was first charged, and an additional three months are suspended. He is also required to complete a mandatory education program focused on workplace ethics, misuse of social media, and understanding sexual harassment.

In his submissions, the coach expressed remorse, stating that he has worked with a former professional sportswoman to better understand the impact of his actions. He also underwent educational sessions and acknowledged the courage of the women who reported the incidents.

Chris Haward, managing director of the Cricket Regulator, strongly condemned the behaviour.

"This kind of conduct is unacceptable. Where such instances are identified they will be investigated and those responsible will be held to account. Removing sexual misconduct from the game is a priority for the Cricket Regulator. We recognise that it takes a lot of courage for those impacted to come forward. We are committed to investigating thoroughly and expeditiously when allegations are raised with us, whether current or in the past," she told BBC Sport.

The case marks another step in cricket’s broader effort to tackle inappropriate conduct and ensure safer professional environments, particularly for women in the sport.