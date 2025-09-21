Ex-CSK Player Mithun Manhas Likely To Become Next BCCI President, To Be Elected Unopposed - Reports

Former Delhi cricketer and ex-CSK player Mithun Manhas is poised to become the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The 45-year-old domestic stalwart is expected to be elected unopposed during the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 28 in New Delhi, succeeding outgoing chief Roger Binny.

Strong Backing From BCCI

Sources indicate that Manhas enjoys the full support of key BCCI decision-makers after Saturday’s meeting to finalise candidates for several top posts, including treasurer and IPL chairman. Despite never having played for India, Manhas’ reputation as a seasoned domestic player and administrator has made him the frontrunner for one of world cricket’s most influential roles.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Key Office-Bearers Likely to Continue

The AGM will also confirm other major positions.

Devajit Saikia is set to continue as BCCI secretary.

Rajeev Shukla, who served as interim president after Binny’s term ended, will remain vice-president.

Prabtej Bhatia will continue as joint secretary.

Former India spinner Raghuram Bhatt, currently Karnataka cricket chief, is expected to take over as treasurer.

Arun Dhumal is likely to retain his position as IPL chairman.

Manhas will attend the AGM as a nominee of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association, where he has served as Director of Cricket.

A Stalwart of Indian Domestic Cricket

Born on October 12, 1979, in Jammu and Kashmir, Manhas carved a remarkable first-class career spanning 18 years. Starting with Delhi and later moving to Jammu & Kashmir, he played 157 first-class matches, scoring 9,714 runs at an average of nearly 46, with 27 centuries and 49 fifties. He was part of Delhi’s Ranji Trophy-winning team in 2007-08 and represented Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors, and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL between 2008 and 2014.

From Player to Administrator

After retiring in 2017, Manhas transitioned smoothly into coaching and administrative roles. He has served as a batting consultant, worked in IPL support staff (notably with Gujarat Titans), and played a key role in nurturing cricketing talent in Jammu and Kashmir. His deep understanding of grassroots cricket has been instrumental in shaping the region’s cricketing structure.

Manhas’ likely appointment continues BCCI’s tradition of former cricketers in leadership roles. Before Roger Binny’s tenure (2022–2025), former India captain Sourav Ganguly served as BCCI president. Ganguly is expected to attend next week’s AGM as the Bengal cricket body representative.

If elected, Mithun Manhas will join the elite list of ex-players steering Indian cricket administration, bringing with him decades of domestic experience and a vision for grassroots development.