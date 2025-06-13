The England and Wales Cricket board announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming U19 One-Day tour scheduled against India later this month. The team will face the likes of Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi who announced their arrival to World Cricket with fabulous IPL 2025 performances. Interestingly the English squad included Rocky Flintoff, son of one of the finest all-rounders Andrew Flintoff. Rocky has played 12 first-class matches and has one fifty-plus score to his name. The youngster caught everyone's attention with a century in Youth Tests.



Flintoff had an alpha personality both on and off the field and once was caught in a heated verbal fight with India's World Cup Star Yuvraj Singh during T20 World Cup 2007.

Yuvraj while recalling the brawl in an Instagram live with Kevin Pietersen revealed - "I think Freddie bowled two good balls and he bowled a yorker which I managed to hit for a boundary. Then he told me that this was a dash shot, he got pretty elaborative. He said I am gonna cut your throat off and then I replied saying you see this bat in my hand? You know where I am gonna hit you with this bat. I remember I was so angry when I hit Broadie for six sixes, I looked at Dimitri Mascarenas and then I looked at Freddie.

Below is England U19 Squad for ODI Series Against India U19:

Thomas Rew (C), Ralphie Albert, Ben Dawkins, Jaydn Denly, Rocky Flintoff, Alex French, Alex Green, Jack Home, James Isbell, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Joseph Moores, Seb Morgan, Alex Wade.

Indian Squad Full of Promise

The Indian U19 team will lock horns against England U19 team in a five-match One Day series that kicks off on June 24. The Indian U19 squad was announced on May 22 and Ayush Mahtre was named the skipper following his stellar IPL 2025 exploits. The squad also features the likes of Pranav Ragavendra and Vaibhav Suryavanshi along with Rahul Kumar who have been consistent performers in the U19 circle.



Here is the full Indian squad for the series- Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh.